Armando Manzanero died at the age of 85

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Mexican composer, Armando Manzanero, died at dawn this Monday at the age of 85, a victim of cardiac arrest and after suffering complications from COVID-19.

“I have to regret a lot, because they are informing me of the death of Don Armando Manzanero,” declared this Monday, in his usual morning conference, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It was also confirmed by the Mexican entertainment journalist Pati Chapoy. “With pain in my heart I inform you that Armando Manzanero died.”

Information in development

|