Entertainment

Armando Manzanero died at the age of 85

By Brian Adam
0
0
5jhlemwsnfbk7hakfsmia4z3va.jpg
5jhlemwsnfbk7hakfsmia4z3va.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Mexican composer, Armando Manzanero, died at dawn this Monday at the age of 85, a victim of cardiac arrest and after suffering complications from COVID-19.

“I have to regret a lot, because they are informing me of the death of Don Armando Manzanero,” declared this Monday, in his usual morning conference, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It was also confirmed by the Mexican entertainment journalist Pati Chapoy. “With pain in my heart I inform you that Armando Manzanero died.”

Information in development

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee’s vacation in the Hamptons, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s walk in Malibu: celebrities in a click

Brian Adam - 0
KEEP READING|
Read more
Entertainment

Danna Paola: the year she became a child host on the program “Hoy”

Brian Adam - 0
Danna Paola She is a versatile artist. The Mexican actress has been singing, dancing, composing, modeling and acting since 1999, when she first...
Read more
Entertainment

“I’m still a boy”: Cristian Castro will launch his brand of baby bottles for adults

Brian Adam - 0
Although it would seem like a joke of the day of the Holy Innocents, in recent days Cristian Castro made a revelation that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©