Armando Manzanero improved his COVID-19 condition: this is the reason why he was intubated

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Mexican singer Armando Manzanero He is currently under medical surveillance, after he had to be intubated for complications from COVID-19. However, his relatives revealed that the artist has improved his condition with the treatment.

The Mexican’s daughter, María Elena Mazanero, announced that the reason why the singer had been intubated was that, in addition to the physical exhaustion mentioned above, “It was developing very well and suddenly it stagnated. They foreseeing that the organs do not continue to suffer (…) they asked for his permission to proceed with intubation ”, he revealed in an interview with UNOTV.com

The latest report on the singer’s condition reported that “It is responding very well” with intubation, a procedure that would allow the respiratory system to recover.

“Many we think that intubation is like a sentence, and no, actually doctors say that this way the body stops having stress because the machine is the one that is doing the work that the lungs were doing with a lot of effort ”, he mentioned Ricardo Tinajero.

Explained that breathing applied to patients before intubation is extremely aggressive because strong oxygen enters. Intubation does the work of the lungs to revitalize them.

On December 15, Armando Manzanero was hospitalized before the strong He had symptoms of COVID-19, so he would already be receiving treatment to be able to resist the disease, according to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM).

In the official statement, The family stressed that Manzanero’s health was “optimistic”, especially because his lungs had begun to oxygenate better and the oxygen concentration of the respiratory device could be lowered.

The singer’s daughter also pointed out to the Mexican portal that “Intubated patients, they are sedated, they are calm and then the body can respond much better ”.

Armando Manzanero was intubated after suffering physical exhaustion. His cell phone received multiple calls and messages that paid for his condition. “This is a very tough effort for a person on high-flow oxygen breathing therapy,” said her daughter.

Although the calls were short, the effort to answer with the affected lungs was quite high. The family, then, made the decision to remove the chip from the Mexican artist’s cell phone.

María Elena Manzanero assured that it was the composer himself who agreed to have this procedure performed, after the doctors explained his state of health.

“He is a strong man and he is a fighter and he promised us that he will fight with this so we are very confident that it will be like that. He is a man who is used to making decisions, over 86 years old, he has always been the one who leads the whole camp and fortunately he is putting himself in the hands of the doctor who is an extremely direct person and who makes him understand that what he does is what has to be done ”, the woman said previously.

Until now, the place where Manzanero contracted the disease has not been released. However, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that this would have happened on the most recent trip that the singer-songwriter made for his birthday. Especially because he made several transfers by plane and attended a tribute in his honor in Yucatan.

|