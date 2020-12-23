Armando Manzanero was intubated by COVID-19

- Advertisement -

This Tuesday it was announced that the legendary composer Armando Manzanero, as part of his treatment against COVID-19 that led him to hospitalization on December 17, He was intubated by personal decision in order to seek improvement.

The Manzanero Canché family reported that during the course of yesterday the interpreter and composer “has been presenting an optimistic state of health.” In addition, they pointed out that the medical personnel who treat him reported that “the oxygen concentration of the respiratory device has had to be supplied in lesser amounts in the most recent hours, since his lungs are increasingly oxygenating themselves better.”

On December 15, Armando Manzanero was hospitalized due to to have strong symptoms of COVID-19, so he would already be receiving treatment to be able to resist the disease, according to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM).

Let us remember that the composer is within the group of high morbidity before the disease, as he recently turned 85, which he celebrated in Oaxaca with his wife.

In fact, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante said that it is possible that the singer-songwriter was infected in his most recent trip that he made for his birthday, since he had to make various transfers by plane, because in addition to being in Oaxaca, He also attended a tribute in Mérida, Yucatán, where he was already beginning to feel ill from the disease.

María Elena, daughter of the composer, was honest and explained that her father has shown a clear improvement, a reason that encourages the whole family. This was shared by his heir, who stressed that he hopes that his father’s recovery will come soon to travel to spend a few days on the beach.

And it is that the intention of the family is for the singer-songwriter to evolve quickly to be able to locate him in an area of ​​the hospital that is not intended to house coronavirus patients, in order to avoid any other risk.

The family had to take away the cell phone from the composer of songs like Nothing personal and I like since I was getting too many shows of concern and affection from your friends and admirers.

Although Manzanero has responded very well to treatment, her daughter admitted that on Sunday night the Yucatecan presented some breathing difficulties, so he had to change his position.

María Elena highlighted the qualities of her father and revealed that he made them a promise: “He is a strong man and he is a fighter and he promised us that he will fight with this so we are very confident that it will be like that. He is a man who is used to making decisions, over 86 years old, he has always been the one who leads the whole team and fortunately he is putting himself in the hands of the doctor who is an extremely direct person and who makes him understand that what he does is what has to be done ”, concluded the daughter of the emblematic artist.

