Armando Manzanero’s ashes have already been deposited in his house in Mérida

This Tuesday, the host Patricia Chapoy shared through Twitter a statement in which the family of the recently deceased Armando Manzanero stated that the singer-songwriter’s ashes had been deposited in his home located in Mérida, Yucatán.

“Respecting the will of our father, last night, we deposited his ashes in his house in Mérida next to the family.”, They pointed out.

Likewise, Manzanero’s relatives indicated that due to the health contingency due to COVID-19 they will not perform any funeral ritual, but will wait for the context to be conducive to be able to carry out the farewell of the author of “Somos Novios.

“Due to the conditions we currently live in, we have decided to reserve any civic act, with the understanding that, at the appropriate time, we will carry out their farewell,” said the Manzanero family.

Likewise, they thanked the public, the media and all those close to him who in these days have shown appreciation, respect and love for the native of Yucatan.

“My father left us a letter. He prepared us for all this that would come with his death and we will respect it. Your ashes will remain in your home and there will be no masses, vigils or tributes with the ashes. Maybe much later, until all this (the pandemic) passes “His son Diego Manzanero Arjona explained to the Efe agency.

It should be remembered that On the night of Tuesday 28, the composer’s daughter, María Elena Manzanero Arjona and his wife Laura Elena Villa arrived at the Mérida International Airport with the composer’s ashes. and they left the facilities for an alternate access in order not to establish so much contact with the media.

Armando Manzanero began to present symptoms of COVID-19 after having traveled to Mérida to inaugurate a museum in his honor. The Mexican belonged to risk groups due to his age and the diabetes he suffered from.

After being iHospitalized on December 15 in a hospital located in Mexico City, the composer of “This afternoon I saw it rain” agreed to be intubated, as his doctors explained his situation to him and recommended that it was the most appropriate procedure to preserve his health.

However, Manzanero died at dawn this Monday at the age of 85, victim of cardiac arrest after suffering complications from the disease.

Given the news of his death, the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador was among the first to mention the event during his morning conference on the day in question.

“I am very sorry for your passing. Also a great composer … We send his family, friends, artists, all singer-songwriters our condolences, our hug, for this unfortunate loss for the artistic world and for Mexico“Said the president of Mexico and then stressed that he did not want to continue with his usual press conference, which ended with the topic” I adore “by Armando Manzanero.

Among the tributes that will be carried out to commemorate the composer, Channel 22 will broadcast some specials related to the Yucatecan throughout the week. In addition, the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico called last Tuesday the public to sing from the window of their homes “This afternoon I saw it rain.”

Artists like Alexander Acha, Jesús Navarro -vocalist of the Reik group and Tania Libertad joined this tribute and uploaded their singing videos through social networks One of the pieces led Manzanero to be one of the most recognized composers in all of Latin America.