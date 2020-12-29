Armando Manzanero’s daughter revealed what will happen to her inheritance

- Advertisement -

The inheritance of the Yucatecan composer Armando Manzanero is legally established and distributed. One day after the sensitive death of the Yucatecan composer at 85 years of age, his daughter, María Elena, shared with various media that his father distributed all his inheritance in life.

“He was a very temporary man”said María Elena, who also narrated the last moments of the Yucatecan. “The doctors let us know in time the kidney failure, the pressure was not good,” he explained. The family spent the night in the hospital and in the early morning of December 28, the doctors authorized Laura, the interpreter’s wife, to say goodbye to him.

According to what was narrated by María Elena, the composer’s wife was able to speak to him and say goodbye to him without any impediment and, in response, the interpreter shed some tears. Even though Master Armando Manzanero was sedated due to intubation.

“There were no last words, he was intubated. Laurita came in to say goodbye to him, she spoke, he did listen to her and even shed some tears, “said Armando Manzanero’s daughter. Further, the musician’s daughter recalled that Armando and his wife were extremely happy together. He even confessed that the composer wrote Laura the most beautiful songs of his entire career.

For years, the acclaimed interpreter agreed with his family what should be done after he passed away. “He left us all tasks to follow to the letter, he wanted us to take him in private and with the family,” said his daughter, who also pointed out that a ceremony will be held at the house of the composer’s wife in Mérida , where their ashes will also be deposited.

“Now that we meet there will be white flowers, there will be music, there will be champagne, because he wanted to. We know the song that you are going to want to hear, one that he made, very beautiful, that he sings in duet with Paulina Aguirre ‚it’s called ‘When I leave here’”, highlighted María Elena in an interview with the media.

Regarding inheritance, the daughter of the Yucatecan composer with more than seventy years of experience declared that everything is legally in order. “There is nothing to share, everything gave us everything in life. He never let anyone need anything, “he said.. Therefore, it is intuited that there will be no family dispute.

The family of the interpreter of ‘This afternoon I saw it rain’ is living the duel in peace and united. The last words that the teacher Armando Manzanero addressed to them made reference to their strength in the face of the disease. “Don’t let anyone catch me, I’m going to get off alone,” he told his family when he got out of his vehicle to be admitted by his own foot to a hospital in Mexico City on December 17.

The signs of love that the memory of maestro Armando Manzanero has received have moved his daughter. Artists such as Alejandro Sanz and Julio Iglesias have contacted the family to offer their condolences. However, personalities from the entertainment world have not stopped paying tribute to him from social networks and celebrating his memory.

“Since Dad was the best there can be, I have nothing but nice things. That is why we are going to miss it very much. To think that I am not going to kiss her less and her forehead … well, it weighs a lot ”, said the interpreter’s daughter, who keeps in her memory the teacher Armando Manzanero as a wonderful and dedicated being.

