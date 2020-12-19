Armando Manzanero’s steps before being diagnosed with COVID-19: he was at an event with the governor of Yucatán

- Advertisement -

Hospitalization of Armando Manzanero after being diagnosed with COVID-19 It worried all of Mexico for being among the most vulnerable group due to their age and suffering from diabetes. Although his health is stable, it is highlighted that the Yucatecan singer-songwriter entered the hospital on his own feet after an intense week of work, in which he was even able to attend last week the opening of the Casa Manzanero Museum, which is dedicated to his extensive career.

Manzanero tested positive for the disease last Tuesday, and following the protocol, he took shelter at home where he was given all the necessary care, such as his own oxygen concentrator; It was last Thursday when he decided to move to a hospital due to the lack of oxygen to his body. No other member of his family is infected, so it is not explained where he contracted the virus.

“The care at home was no longer enough … I felt that I could not breathe and we were guided by the oximeter. He arrived on foot, went down the stairs of the house and we came in the family car ”, María Elena Manzanero, one of her daughters, commented in an interview with Windowing.

He stressed that it is not explained where he could be infected, since during the last days he had the opportunity to travel by plane and live with many people during the opening of his museum in Mérida, Yucatán.

“Fortunately, he is a man full of vitality. This week we were fortunate that they made him a tribute and a museum in the city of Mérida and he is very accommodating because someone told him ‘take off your mask to take our picture’ and he sometimes took it off, “he added about the places he visited before being hospitalized.

Maía Elena herself commented to Come the joy that his father’s health and his admission to the hospital happened very quickly: “It was sudden since we found out that he has COVID and he was very well, he was oxygenated very well, he was perfect and suddenly his oxygenation began to drop and oxygen was brought home, but suddenly it was not enough for optimal oxygenation and we had to come to the hospital, where he is very well cared for and isolated ”.

Laura Elena Villa, wife of the singer-songwriter, was also frank when talking about the places where she could get sick, since neither she nor her children suffer from the virus.

“We traveled for his birthday (to Oaxaca), we returned to Mérida and the next day he had the museum, that night he was quiet. We come to Mexico because we plan to spend the holidays here, we were installed here on December 12 and He only had a slight grip, but for the moment it happened, he began to oxygenate less and we didn’t know where. I am negative, my children are negative, I don’t know when it was. I had no symptoms, that’s why it was so surprising, it was a flu, period, “he said for the same TV Azteca show program.

So far no variation in the health of Armando Mazanero has been reported, who according to his daughter and wife, is stable and with a very good sense of humor.

The Casa Manzanero Museum was inaugurated last week in Mérida, Yucatán, where he was accompanied by his wife Laura Elena Villa; the state governor, Mauricio Vila Dosal; the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and some personalities of Mexican entertainment, such as the singer Carlos Cuevas.

Both Vila Dosal and Torruco Marqués shared photographs of the tour of the tourist center they want to do a tribute to Armando Manzanero and to recognize the extensive national and international career of the singer-songwriter.

In addition to the rooms dedicated to the life and work of the musician recognized for hits such as This afternoon I saw it rain, We are boyfriends or I adore, this space also has a terrace where traditional Yucatecan dishes and live shows are tasted.

