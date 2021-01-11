Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger rode a bike through Los Angeles, Alessandra Ambrosio had fun on a jet ski in Brazil: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
0
0
A63togdmynawdetjemj7qmq6tu.jpg
A63togdmynawdetjemj7qmq6tu.jpg

Pandemic love. After confirming their relationship by going to a wedding together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde stopped hiding and showed themselves in public. The couple met friends at an outdoor event: They heard a band in a park in Santa Monica, California
Ride on wheels. Arnold Schwarzenegger rode his bike through the streets of Santa Monica. The popular actor wore a sports outfit, a windbreaker jacket, sunglasses and a mask
He set a trend with his look. Nicky Hilton walked through the streets of New York and did not go unnoticed with the outfit she chose to have a coffee in an exclusive store: the businesswoman wore black pants, a brown teddy coat and boots of the same texture in white. In addition, he wore his mask and a wool hat Kit Harington went for a run through the streets of her neighborhood in London, England. The actor complies with confinement due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and limits himself to going out only to make essential purchases and outdoor sports, without being in contact with anyone and respecting social distancing
Ashley Tisdale walked the streets of Los Feliz, California, with her puppy in her arms. The actress, who is pregnant expecting her first child, wore an off White pants and jumpsuit set and also wore two masks, one on top of the other Shopping day. Katie Holmes ran some errands through the streets of New York. The actress wore a white set of jean, shirt and leather sneakers of the same color. And she wrapped herself in a black trench coat. In addition, he wore his mask and in his hair he made a bun Lucy Hale arrived in downtown Los Angeles aboard her truck. He got off with mask and sunglasses on and entered an exclusive take-out place. There he also bought a coffee. He wore a sporty look: bikers, white sneakers and a batik jumpsuit Picnic and love. Amber Heard and Bianca Butti shared a cookout. To do this, they bought some snacks, coffee and bottles of wine. They shared a good moment about a park and then continued with their activities Romantic walk. Ellen DeGeneres and his wife, Portia De Rossi, walked through Montecito, California, and when they saw that there were photographers they decided to pose for them. Then, they continued walking and holding hands towards their car (Photos: Grosby Group)

