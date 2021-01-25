Arsenio Lupine: reality or fiction? Let’s find out the story of the gentleman thief

“There is one of Lupine in the world, he is always ready for adventure“, if you have heard this phrase in the voice of Vincenzo Draghi, you too grew up with the mythical adventures of” Lupine the Third “as children. Well, let’s start immediately by saying that Arsène Lupine was never a real character, but was born in 1905 from the mind of French author Maurice Leblanc as a response to the popularity of Arthur Conan Doyle’s great detective Sherlock Holmes.

We then retrace the history of the fictional character, and then see his “influences” – if we want to call them – in the world.

Arsène Lupine vs Sherlock Holmes

The charismatic thief is a reversal of Holmes in almost every way, although they share considerable intelligence, cunning, and a great weakness for disguises. Lupine operates according to a Robin Hood-style moral code (a historical figure who, instead, could have existed), at the basis of which we find the idea of ​​stealing from the rich or those who have earned their wealth by taking advantage of the less fortunate. With his signature top hat and monocle, Lupin’s first appearance was in serialized stories in the French magazine Je sais tout, although it quickly became so popular that Leblanc wrote 17 novels, including several dozen stories or short stories. Arsène Lupine, gentleman thief (in the original language “Arsène Lupine, gentleman-cambrioleur”) was the first collection of stories by Maurice Leblanc that tell the adventures of the thief, published on 10 June 1907.

Leblanc continued to write Lupine novels (and a couple of plays) until the late 1930s. The official final novel is called “Arsène Lupine’s billions“serialized in 1939 and published posthumously in 1941 after his death in the same year. There was also a posthumous novel, defined as” lost “, called” Arsène Lupine’s Last Love “and was published in 2012 after it was discovered in 2011.

Maurice Leblanc “Lupine”, a TV series on Netflix

Needless to say, readers were immediately drawn to the “eccentric gentleman” thief. As time went on, Leblanc also changed Lupin’s motives so that he was less of a thief and more of a detective to fix those “impossible cases”. Eventually it really became the French equivalent of Sherlock Holmes. The same writer introduced a character called “Herlock Sholmes” in the second collection of stories. In short, the gentleman thief is such a charismatic character that, from his first appearance, he still continues to bewitch young and old alike … just think of all the works dedicated to the gentleman thief that have come out over the years. Like the latest Netflix work “Lupine” (by the way, here you will find the review of the TV series Lupine).

The inspiration of Maurice Leblanc

Although Lupine can be considered a 100% original character, Leblanc may have been inspired – in part – by Alexandre Marius Jacob, a French anarchist. Alexandre, born on September 29, 1879, was considered a very skilled thief, gifted with a keen sense of humor and capable of great generosity towards his victims (remember anyone?). On April 19, 1900, after pretending to be “mad” to escape 5 years of imprisonment in prison, he was locked up in the asylum of Aix-en-Provence where he then escaped with the assistance of a nurse, taking refuge in Sète.

In this place he formed a band of men, calling them “the workers of the night”, with simple principles: you didn’t have to kill for some reason, except to protect one’s life and freedom from the police; you had to steal only a those considered social parasites of the times (as judges, soldiers and members of the clergy) but never to people with professions deemed “useful” (architects, doctors and artists); finally, a percentage of the stolen money was to be invested in the anarchist cause. Between 1900 and 1903, after becoming a great burglar of safes and locks, Jacob made over 150 thefts successful in Paris and also abroad. On April 21, 1903, he was captured after killing a policeman and sentenced to a life of hard labor in Cayenne.

The all-Italian “Lupine” shot

A shot certainly in the style of “Lupine” was the one implemented by Vincenzo Pietro Peruggia, architect and author of what has been called the greatest art theft of the twentieth century: the (successful!) theft of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

We are in Paris on August 21, 1911, no band or incredibly elaborate plan, only Vincenzo who, disguised as a worker, removed the Mona Lisa from the frame and, hiding it under a robe, went out the main door – after having forced it – with it. Needless to say, the theft threw the competent authorities into chaos, who began to interrogate, search and ask for information from all those who had had anything to do with the Louvre. Peruggia was interrogated and his room was subjected to an inspection which failed; the Gioconda, in fact, was hidden in a special space under the table.

The painting was returned to the museum only in 1913, when Vincenzo Peruggia sent a letter to the Florentine art collector Alfredo Geri where he proposed the sale of the Mona Lisa with a single pact: she would have to return to Italy. Geri arranged a meeting with Peruggia, signed with a pseudonym, on 11 December 1913 in a hotel in Florence. He introduced himself to Giovanni Poggi, director of the Royal Gallery of Florence, who took the painting in custidia to examine it. Peruggia was arrested the following day by the carabinieri in his hotel room. The thief’s goal, according to him, was one: he wanted to return to Italy an Italian painting – stolen by Napoleon – inside the Louvre. It should be emphasized, however, that the Mona Lisa was never part of the Napoleonic booty, as it was brought to France by Leonardo himself.