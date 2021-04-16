Artificial Intelligence technologies that the EU wants to veto

- Advertisement -

The European Commission has produced an 81-page document that contains a regulatory proposal on Artificial Intelligence and its applications. The report, aimed at safeguarding the fundamental rights and values ​​of the European Union, focuses above all on the management of what it describes as “high risk” Artificial Intelligence systems.

A European Council on Artificial Intelligence will guide EU legislation in this regard

In this sense, the document proposes to prohibit facial recognition for surveillance purposes or algorithms that “manipulate human behavior.” From this list of banned technologies, the Artificial Intelligence systems used by the army are excluded, assuming that the authorities resort to them to “defend national security.”

In the list of Artificial Intelligence systems to be prohibited, in addition to those already mentioned, there are those that could be used for the “Social scoring” or social scoring systems, such as those already in place in China. Technologies that use data or behavior predictions of individuals or groups in order to exploit and take advantage of their weaknesses have also been targeted.

Beyond the technological systems themselves, the European Union document lists a series of practices that should be prohibited because they violate the moral and political values ​​of the institution. Attitudes such as the “Indiscriminate surveillance” or “the monitoring and surveillance of people in digital or physical environments”.

To enforce these provisions, the report includes “effective, proportionate and dissuasive” fines for actors who break the rules. The States themselves will be responsible for applying these penalties, which could amount to up to 4% of the annual income of the offending companies.

Proof of the importance that the European Union attaches to this issue is the creation, included in the text, of the European Council of Artificial Intelligence. The body, made up of a representative from each Member State and one from the European Commission, will be in charge of advising and guiding the policy and legislation of the European Union in all matters related to this type of technology.

