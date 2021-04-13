Artificial intelligence to transform photographs into drawings, free and from the web

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Although we have seen other really amazing breakthroughs In demonstrations of graphical manipulation applications developed with artificial intelligence, they generally do not go beyond the exhibition of their results, as research material.

Among the applications that use this resource, there is a free drawing generator that processes photographs with AI, to generate this type of illustrations.

Drawing generator with AI

The tool in question is Image to Sketch. Unlike other applications or photographic filters, the results that can be obtained with this utility are really superior.

Without the need to register, just access the website from Image to Sketch. On its cover, a box appears on which the image to be processed can be dragged. Similarly, you can click (or press from the mobile) the center of the box to display the file browser and choose a photo.

Image to Sketch allows you to work with large images, 5000 x 5000 pixels, in PNG or JPG format.

Once an image has been selected, after a short waiting period, a list of 10 results will appear, subjected to different treatments under the AI ​​of this platform.

Each of the illustrations obtained can be downloaded in good quality separately, in JPG files.

Just as excellent quality results can be obtained, such as those highlighted in the heading of this note, others less distinguishable will also appear.

Image to Sketch promises to be a privacy-friendly platform. The transfer of images is carried out through an encrypted connection and after being processed, they are removed from their servers.

This service is totally free at the moment. As noted in their FAQ section, they have plans to implement a payment mechanism in the future, but for the deployment of new advanced features.

The platform works perfectly both from mobile browsers, as well as from desktop. Among other projected plans, there is also the launch of applications for iOS and Android, which are already under development.

Considering the quality of the drawings obtained, these can be used in a wide variety of graphic designs. Strictly speaking, the limits in this regard are set by creativity.

A useful resource that can complement the work of this tool is the use of an automatic system of image vectorization (or do it manually, if you prefer), to keep some of these drawings in the best possible resolution.