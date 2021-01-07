As an alternative to TikTok, Microsoft can go for Discord

- Advertisement -

Microsoft still has a chance to go viral without TikTok. The software giant lost an opportunity to buy the video app after its Chinese owner, ByteDance, was forced to sell it for national security reasons. But the video game chat service Discord, recently valued at about $ 7 billion, may be a better fit, according to TechCrunch. It is a cheaper, and less political, way to attract new users.

In trying to acquire the US assets of TikTok, CEO Satya Nadella showed where his company’s goals lie. TikTok would have given the $ 1.6 billion firm a social network of younger fans. TikTok owner ByteDance decided instead to sell a 20% stake to Oracle and Walmart in a deal that values ​​TikTok at around $ 60 billion. In September, Microsoft bought video game developer ZeniMax Media, which owns the popular game Doom, for $ 7.5 billion.

Discord offers something that Microsoft missed. Its users chat on thematic channels (called servers) by text, voice, video and images; all can be public or private. In June, the network co-founded by former game developer Jason Citron had more than 100 million monthly fans, double the number it had a year earlier. That’s about one-seventh of global TikTok users, but about the same as those of Microsoft’s Xbox Live gaming service.

There is also more overlap than with TikTok. In addition to games, Discord is gaining ground in education: teachers and students use it for distance learning and study groups. Discord looks like a consumer version of Microsoft’s Team messaging service.

In addition, it makes money through subscriptions rather than ads, which brings it closer to the model of the company founded by Bill Gates. With $ 138 billion in cash, she can easily afford to buy it.

Not that I need a merger. Analysts expect the software giant to increase its revenue by more than 10% in the next three years, according to Refinitiv. And hunting consumers brings its own dangers. Discord had to do damage control after white supremacists used its platform to plan a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

Social media is not for the faint of heart. If that’s where Nadella’s wishes are, though, Discord may not be a bad way to satisfy them.

