Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis bought a motor home, Ester Expósito and Alejandro Speitzer took a romantic walk: celebrities in a click

By Brian Adam
New acquisition. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher bought a motor home valued at $ 140,000. There can sleep four people. The couple finalized details in Los Angeles before going on a family trip
It did not go unnoticed. Although her face is not visible, Jennifer Lopez tried to avoid the paparazzi during a visit to her dermatologist at a Beverly Hills medical center. The singer wore a printed outfit, hat and mask
May the music never fail. Zac Efron and his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares came to Sydney from Adelaide, Australia. The couple tried to go unnoticed and went to an airport employee to take them through a special area. The actor carried a bag and also a speaker with which he has already been seen on other occasions. They both wore masks, sunglasses and a hat Romantic walk. Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer walked through the streets of Madrid. The Spanish actress - popularly known for her role in Elite - and the Mexican actor met in October 2019 during the filming of "Someone has to die." The first months they tried to keep their relationship a secret but then they chose to stop hiding and live their love freely
Rihanna flew in her private jet to her native Barbados. The singer traveled to spend Christmas with her family and accompanied by her loved ones Melanie Griffith went for a walk through the streets of her residential neighborhood in Beverly Hills, California. The actress wore a sporty look, a cap, sunglasses and carried her cell phone hanging so she could listen to music through her wireless headphones Kristen Stewart made the last pre-Christmas shopping. The actress was at Country Mart in Brentwood, in Los Angeles, and she did it accompanied by a friend. He wore canvas sneakers, black jean torn on his knees, a blue jean jacket, sunglasses and a cap. Also, he wore his mask Fashionista outlet. Gigi Hadid walked down Fifth Avenue in New York and stopped at the exclusive Louis Vuitton store where she did some shopping. The model left the store with bags in the stroller of her newborn baby and was also accompanied by a friend who carried more bags Jennifer Garner walked the streets of Brentwood, in Los Angeles, California. The actress wore a casual look: jean, sneakers, a sweater with a special print and glasses. In addition, he wore his mask (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING

