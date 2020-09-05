Asphalt could cause more air pollution than cars in cities

A new study suggests the streets could release more harmful air pollutants than cars that run through them. It seems a difficult concept to believe, but the authors of the study came to this conclusion after analyzing the chemical compounds emitted from asphalt in different contexts.

The results were published in the journal Science Advances. When we talk about air pollution, we often refer to PM2.5, the name given to tiny particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers.

Emissions as “Volatile Organic Compounds” (Volatile organic compound – VOCs) and “Intermediate / Semivolatile Organic Compounds” (Intermediate / semivolatile organic compounds – I / SVOCs) act as precursors of both PM2.5 and ozone and are generally released by fuel combustion and numerous other chemical sources.

One of these sources is asphalt, used – as we well know – practically everywhere in inhabited places. For this reason, the authors of the study hypothesized that it could be an important contribution to air pollution in urban areas. The results of their study showed that emissions increase by an order of magnitude when asphalt is heated and it was found that releases 300 times more of these compounds when exposed to solar radiation, even at constant temperatures.

“In total, the potential annual production of air pollution from asphalt-related sources is greater than that of gasoline and diesel motor vehicles combined“, the authors write. This is particularly likely in warm, sunny climates, where high levels of exposure to solar radiation and high temperatures induce asphalt to release more dangerous compounds into the air.