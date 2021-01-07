ASTI has asked its members not to co-operate with a plan for Leaving Certificate students

- Advertisement -

The ASTI executive held an emergency meeting in the afternoon to discuss the Government’s decision on the return of Leaving Certificate students to school.

The ASTI has asked its members not to co-operate with the Government’s plan to open schools three days a week to Leaving Certificate students.

A statement following the meeting stated that the ASTI was very concerned about “the health and safety of students, teachers and other staff”.

The Government’s decision has been criticized by many – teachers, parents, students, special needs assistants and school leaders. The unions and principals were disappointed that they were not consulted on the decision.

The Association of Secondary Teachers has asked Education Minister Norma Foley to reconsider the decision to bring Leaving Certificate students to school three days a week from next Monday. It is up to the school to decide the days on which these pupils will be in school. 61,000 students are taking the final post-primary examination this year. Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, said the National Public Health Emergency Team’s advice was that the school was safe.

ASTI Secretary General Kieran Christie said the union could “take action” on the “unexpected” decision and not discuss it with teachers’ schools. The Secretary General said that the Minister for Education had plenty of time between now and Monday to “make sense” as it was a “reckless” decision. Christie said the “consultative” approach between all stakeholders to keep the schools open from last autumn had been severely damaged.

Colm O’Rourke, Principal of St. Patrick’s Classical School in Navan, said the decision was endangering the health of students and teachers. He said the decision needed to be reversed, especially as the new highly contagious type of crown virus spreads widely. He said the situation was “a mess” and that it was unlikely that many students would come to school. He said it was great to have teachers in a class with 30 students and telling the rest of the country to stay home.

Speaking on RTÉ this morning he said Martin Marjoram, President of the Irish Teachers’ Union, that the plan for Leaving Certificate students be adjourned to allow the matter to be properly discussed. He said he had never seen so many teachers approach him believing that this was an unwise plan and that they were putting themselves at risk by the decision. He considered that the plan had not been discussed with public health experts and that the decision would have fostered a lack of confidence in the school community.

The Labor party is seeking confirmation from the Government that NPHET was happy with the decision. The party’s education spokesman, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, said that he did not understand how Leaving Certificate students could be brought back to school unless the National Public Health Emergency Team recommended that it was safe.