Astra launches a rocket into space for the first time

By Brian Adam
Tech News

Astra launches a rocket into space for the first time

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Via Bloomberg
The aerospace company Astra has launched his first rocket to space. Although the machine did not properly reach orbit, the startup team was quite pleased.

In fact, Chris Kemp, CEO of Astra, indicated that the flight was a success and that it had exceeded the expectations of his work team. They even feel ready to launch a future rocket with a cargo on board.

Astra Rocket 3.2 reaches space is called

Satellite 3.2 took off from the Alaska Pacific Spaceport Complex in the afternoon of this Tuesday, December 15.

The rocket started without major problem. It reached its “target altitude of 390 kilometers”, and a “final speed of 7.2 kilometers per second.” However, this last factor did not help much. The speed fell short, since the ideal was 7.68 km / h. Therefore it failed to enter orbit. “We were a few seconds away from putting the upper stage of the spacecraft into orbit,” Kemp said.

Kemp says “traces of liquid oxygen propellant” prevented the rocket from reaching orbit

As we already mentioned, the machine failed to enter orbit. According to Kemp, this was caused by “some residual liquid oxygen propellant traces in the rocket’s tanks.” Product that is used in their propellants.

Similarly, the CEO of Astra said that for a next flight they should only “adjust the proportion of the propellants in the tanks.” Information supplemented by Adam London, co-founder of Astra. He pointed out that the design, hardware and software will not have any changes.

After this launch, Astra recovers from the failed flight attempt executed in September of this year.

In the following Twitter post you can see part of the launch:

“A short video summary of our 8.5 minute flight into space today!” The tweet reads.

