Astra’s hiatus takes a toll on hope for a quick vaccine

By Brian Adam
The reverse of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be the first of many. The $ 144 billion drug maker has stepped on the brakes of a global trial of its Covid-19 remedy after a participant fell ill. The activation of these security measures is quite routine, but the news could dent hopes for a quick cure for the coronavirus. On Tuesday night, AstraZeneca voluntarily stopped all global testing of its vaccine after a participant suffered an unexplained illness. This has triggered an independent review, with an undetermined time frame.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot hopes to speed up the review, but the news is a blow to the fight against Covid-19. The vaccine, which AstraZeneca is developing in conjunction with the University of Oxford, has been described by the World Health Organization as probably the world’s leading candidate and the most advanced.

The consequences for other vaccines could also be bad. You could say that AstraZeneca’s drug had a higher risk of some kind of negative reaction – it uses technology that relies on another live virus, potentially complicating the body’s reaction. It uses a virus from the common cold of chimpanzees to inject Covid-19 into cells and stimulate the immune system to fight a real infection.

Although the vaccines developed by companies like Pfizer and Moderna use different technology, there is a risk that they will also have to be discontinued to ensure there are no similar side effects. News of a bad reaction can also discourage people from signing up for trials.

It could also be bad news for governments. Many have pre-ordered billions of doses of inoculations from drug companies in the hope that the vaccinated population will be more willing to venture into cinemas, airplanes and offices. US President Donald Trump has even talked about a vaccine before the November elections. However, the AstraZeneca setback is a reminder that inoculation development is a slow process – the fastest so far has been four years.

Without a prompt vaccine, social restrictions are likely to endure. Governments may have to impose local closures and travel restrictions, while workers will avoid crowded offices. All of this points to further economic difficulties. Pharmaceutical companies can lose too. Moderna and BioNTech have earned $ 18 billion in market value since the beginning of the year in hopes of a quick rollout. There is no remedy for investor exuberance.

