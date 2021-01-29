Latest news

AstraZeneca “bound by contract” – von der Leyen

By Brian Adam
0
0
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated that AstraZeneca is contractually bound to provide the vaccine supply to the member states on time.
Astrazeneca Bound By Contract Von Der Leyen.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated that AstraZeneca is contractually bound to provide the vaccine supply to the member states on time.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated that the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is bound by a contract to make the vaccine supply they have developed in partnership with the University of Oxford available to any European Union on time, as promised .

AstraZeneca was to provide 80 million doses of the vaccine to European Union member states in the first quarter of the year but last Friday the company said it would only deliver 30 million doses.

The European Union is deeply unhappy with this decision and the European Commission has indicated that the Union has invested hundreds of millions of euros in the development and production of the vaccine.

This resentment is putting further pressure on the European Union, which has fallen behind in vaccine distribution, compared to countries such as Britain, the United States and Israel.

“What is written in the contract is very clear,” Ursula von der Leyen said this morning, “the company is bound to provide us with the supply that they have promised.”

She also claimed that AstraZeneca had promised that the agreements it had reached with other countries would not affect their ability to deliver on time the amount of doses promised to the European Union.

The Union believes that AstraZeneca is abiding by the treaty between them and Britain but does not comply with the deal it has made with EU member states.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot told newspapers in Germany and Italy on Tuesday that the treaty with Britain had been signed three months before the treaty with the European Union and accordingly supplies of the vaccine would have to be sent to that country first.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

‘There aren’t many more people in the civil service who don’t speak Irish but’ Dia Dhuit ‘…’

Brian Adam - 0
The Committee stage of the Language Bill will continue in the Dáil in the evening and an amendment on the meaning of 'competence' in...
Read more
Latest news

Proposals for a Language Charter for private bodies and the role of Irish language officers to be discussed in the Dáil today

Brian Adam - 0
The Committee Stage of the Language Bill will continue in the Dáil in the evening and ...
Read more
Latest news

This is how you can disable Cortana in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Virtual assistants have been appearing little by little in our lives and today they are integrated into a huge number of devices. Mobile phones,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©