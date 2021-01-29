AstraZeneca “bound by contract” – von der Leyen

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has stated that the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is bound by a contract to make the vaccine supply they have developed in partnership with the University of Oxford available to any European Union on time, as promised .

AstraZeneca was to provide 80 million doses of the vaccine to European Union member states in the first quarter of the year but last Friday the company said it would only deliver 30 million doses.

The European Union is deeply unhappy with this decision and the European Commission has indicated that the Union has invested hundreds of millions of euros in the development and production of the vaccine.

This resentment is putting further pressure on the European Union, which has fallen behind in vaccine distribution, compared to countries such as Britain, the United States and Israel.

“What is written in the contract is very clear,” Ursula von der Leyen said this morning, “the company is bound to provide us with the supply that they have promised.”

She also claimed that AstraZeneca had promised that the agreements it had reached with other countries would not affect their ability to deliver on time the amount of doses promised to the European Union.

The Union believes that AstraZeneca is abiding by the treaty between them and Britain but does not comply with the deal it has made with EU member states.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot told newspapers in Germany and Italy on Tuesday that the treaty with Britain had been signed three months before the treaty with the European Union and accordingly supplies of the vaccine would have to be sent to that country first.