AstraZeneca should also review its communication strategy

By Brian Adam
AstraZeneca’s shot on goal may end in the stands. The British giant plans to review its Covid-19 vaccine candidate to clarify its efficacy. In the meantime, you should probably do a separate review of your communication strategy.

CEO Pascal Soriot said Monday that his vaccine could be 90% effective. That was the first point highlighted in the press release, but it concerned a result from a small part of the study, accidentally obtained using the wrong dose. Meanwhile, his partner, the University of Oxford, published a separate statement highlighting that the average efficacy of two different dosing regimens was 70%. In fact, the most conservative number was a figure that appeared lower in both texts: 62%. That was the result obtained with two-thirds of the participants in the trial.

It is understandable why Soriot privileged the best possible scenario. The results of the trials of the US companies Pfizer and Moderna showed a stratospheric efficiency of 95%. However, the corresponding 62% of AstraZeneca is still impressive. It goes beyond the minimum 50% rate required by the FDA, the US drug agency.

In today’s environment, taking care of communication is crucial. Up to 40% of Americans are unwilling to get the Covid vaccine, according to an October Gallup poll. Although pharmaceutical giants have vowed not to benefit from injections during the pandemic, the speed of deployment of the vaccines raises suspicion. Things will get even more difficult if the new AstraZeneca review finds that your vaccine is less helpful than it’s supposed to.

Investors will also be watching. AstraZeneca’s shares have fallen 6% since it revealed its results on Monday. Big pharma valuations are based on the ability to launch new blockbuster drugs and developing a track record of delivering on promise is an essential part of the recipe. AstraZeneca should take this into account when you receive the results of your latest review.

