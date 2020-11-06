Astro’s Playroom Review: A feast for PS5 DualSense

From personal experience, there is an element that is never missing, but really never, when dealing for the first time with Astro’s Playroom, software included for free inside every PlayStation 5 to show the potential of the new DualSense controller. That element is the smile – sincere, spontaneous and irrepressible – that inevitably pops up every time the new creature of ASOBI Team surprises you with yet another brilliant idea, with the coup of class that you do not expect, with the wink. that melts your heart.

And the beauty is that, in the approximately three hours it will take you to reach the formidable epilogue of a 3D platformer that is a tech demo but at the same time is in fact much more than a tech demo, there are moments like that to literally lose count. Because, as had already happened in the past to the Sony robot (to learn more, here is our review of Astro Bot: Rescue Mission), Astro’s Playroom proves to have been created with attention to detail, with care and with a truly out of the ordinary passion, for an experience capable of combining old and new in an irresistible way. For more details on the console, we refer you to the PlayStation 5 review.

Ladies and Gentlemen, PlayStation 5!

View the undisputed centrality of DualSense within the PlayStation experience, with the successor of the DualShock proposed as the undisputed fulcrum of the new PS5 “sensory” gaming, Astro’s Playroom could only open up with a detailed focus on the controller.

An exemplary three-dimensional reproduction of the joypad, with its sinuous sci-fi design, serves to present one at a time an appetizer of the new features of the DualSense. For the adaptive triggers there is a kind of missile effect applied to the L2 and R2 keys: the pressure of the triggers allows you to dose the intensity of the blaze, with a real obstacle physically noticeable at a certain point of the stroke. By pushing the index finger harder, all the extra power of the engine is released, in a riot of sparks and light effects.

That – along with the haptic feedback noticeable if you wait a little in the title screen, with Astro walking on the letters that make up the name, transmitting the sensation of footsteps through the pad – it’s the first of the greats “wow moments” to which I referred at the beginning. An immediately convincing application of the potential of a controller that will demonstrate, during the adventure, to have a thousand shades and to be able to give an even unsuspected color and warmth to the experience. After testing the touchpad, microphone and motion sensors, we find ourselves in the gaming hub, already pleasantly stunned by a more than palpable sensation of novelty.

As happened since The Playroom (here you can find the review of The Playroom VR, in case you want to know more), the cute little robot Astro lives once again inside the controller. For the occasion, however, the whole universe in game disguises itself in a hilarious and declared allegory of the hardware architecture of PlayStation 5, with four worlds inspired by four internal components of the console. A brilliant idea, staged with a undeniable mix of creativity and inspiration which emerges above all in the details.

For example, the walls of the central square recall the original texture with the four icons of the PlayStation buttons seen on the DualSense or in the internal part of the white bodies of the machine. Or again, the flowerbeds of some levels show the typical texture of the circuits of a motherboard against the light. And what about when you see the PS5 chip transform into a platform, complete with a liquid metal-based cooling system like the real-life counterpart? For those who have the desire and the patience to look at things closely, Astro’s Playroom will be able to give a lot of goodies and satisfactions – noteworthy in this sense is the writing, with names like “Cooling Sources” or “Jungle of Ray Tracing” which give a pleasantly playful tone to the whole.

Five generations of consoles, for a platform … unique!

Not that the celebration of PlayStation iconography is limited to the newborn PS5. On the contrary, Astro’s Playroom will be able to prove itself as a continuous and inexhaustible triumph of tributes to the over twenty-year history of Sony consoles, in a riot of emotions destined to intrigue the youngest and really send old fans into jujube soup.

Without wanting to spoil the surprise, expect literally everything: from the controller cables of the first PlayStation used as ropes to go from one walkway to another to the stairs made of old memory cards. Not forgetting the hardware: triumphal blockbusters such as PlayStation 2 and decidedly sought-after finds such as the PocketStation or the PSP camera are transformed into real collectibles. Hidden objects not only to be recovered within the levels, but also to be admired in one room-museum in all the glory of maniacal quality in 3D modeling and shaders.

In short, if above all the hardware fetishists will have something to enjoy in the search for hidden collectibles, anyone can have fun with the dozens and dozens of video game cameo symbols of PlayStation brand gaming. Quotes that reinterpret timeless classics and niche cult in a delightful key to 100% Astrobot. From God of War to Final Fantasy VII, passing through Resident Evil, Ape Ascape and Vib Ribbon, you will find four generations of indelible memories revisited in a frame made of funny robots and sensational animations. Smiles, even in this case, are almost guaranteed: part of your time will be invested in actively looking for these cameos, elements capable of making a person even more carefree.atmosphere in itself already exquisitely cheerful and enthralling.

However, it would be ungenerous and intellectually dishonest to lead Astro’s Playroom back only to a wonderful, slightly empty setting. Mind you, the form is not lacking at all and is indeed of undoubted value, between attractive and one technical realization capable of giving very valuable views, from a production that genuinely lets us glimpse glimpses of the next-gen that we would like (especially in terms of lighting and level of detail, having said that some worlds still make a lot more scene than others). The latest effort by ASOBI Team, however, also proves to be a highly respectable 3D platform, which wins and convinces both in terms of controls and level design.

A robot as a friend

A refreshing and very enjoyable experience, to be enjoyed from start to finish in an intoxicating riot of game design ideas and tactile suggestions – made even more intense and special by the speaker placed on the controller, perfect for emphasizing the peculiar inputs of the pad. It is not easy, indeed it is almost impossible, to express in words the sensational sensations that the DualSense will be able to make you feel in the company of the adorable little robot protagonist: Astro’s Playroom is one of those video games that can only be fully understood by experiencing them firsthand.

But know that the way in which this miniature Odyssey has been assembled in the heart of PS5 is really noteworthy: a succession of ideas and stimuli (sometimes more successful than others, but still on average very apt) that, even if without who knows what depth in a broad sense, they will not leave you indifferent. Indeed, as you will discover, Astro’s and the Dualsense will manage to amaze you and make you feel like children again with a innate taste for wonder. How else to define the ticking of the rain that is heard progressively through the controller? Or the rolling of a sphere controlled via the touchpad on surfaces that actually appear different to your fingertips? Or again, the unreal differences in the management of adaptive triggers, which now simulate with prodigious verisimilitude an arc, now a rocket, now a camera lens?

The most evident value of Astro’s Playroom is therefore all there. More than a mere demo, perhaps a bit ‘an end in itself, ASOBI Team has managed to put together with ingenuity and talent a simple video game, which also knows how to prove to be a perennial source of amazement and enchantment – for the record, do not neglect the great timed challenges, really tasty to enjoy some extra online leaderboard challenges. You want to see that, while everyone is expecting fire and flames from the massive remake of Demon’s Souls and the new forays of New York wall climber (while we’re at it, here’s the review of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales), it’s not the end a little robot powered by nostalgia and surprises?