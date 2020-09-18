ASUS announces the new AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter to eliminate environmental noise

Tech NewsCommunicationComputingElectronicsReviews

By Brian Adam
ASUS announces the new AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter to eliminate environmental noiseASUS announces the availability in Italy ofAI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter, a new accessory that, together with the recent ASUS product lineup that supports AI-based noise canceling, is capable of isolating voice from ambient noise.

The same technology is also present on the ASUS ROG Tetha and ROG Strix Go headphones, as well as on most ASUS B550 motherboards.

Going back to the ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter, it’s basically a 3.5mm USB-C adapter with integrated AI Mic technology, which is able to guarantee communication on any type of headset without any disruption, thanks to the integrated chipset that processes all the work so as not to consume resources on the device to which it is connected. Despite being so powerful, it weighs only 8 grams and includes ASUS Hyper-Grounding technology to prevent electromagnetic interference, which translates into completely noise-free audio.

ASUS points out that it is a technology developed for those who work from home, in smart working, and for students. In today’s world, video calls are increasingly popular and used.

ASUS AI Noise Canceling Mic Adapter is available at the recommended price of 49,90 € including VAT.

