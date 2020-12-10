Tech News

Asus launches its 360-degree rotating laptop, the Zenbook Flip S: check out all its features

By Brian Adam
0
0
Shdefxeefvb73cyuzvtkvymeby.jpg
Shdefxeefvb73cyuzvtkvymeby.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Asus launches its 360-degree rotating laptop, the Zenbook Flip S: check out all its features

Brian Adam - 0
Asus renew your Zenbook in Peru. The new laptops come equipped with 11th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics,...
Read more
Facebook

US states are suing Facebook: does the network have too much power?

Brian Adam - 0
46 US states as well as the District of Columbia and the US Territory of Guam filed a Facebook lawsuit on Wednesday. The...
Read more
Apps

A farm with tens of thousands of fake Instagram accounts falls

Brian Adam - 0
A farm that operated with tens of thousands of false accounts on Instagram has been detected and removed from the social network by Facebook...
Read more
Tech News

Communicate with the eyes? Google makes it possible with its new app

Brian Adam - 0
Accessibility is a very important area of ​​technology because it seeks to build a world where it is useful for everyone. ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Asus renew your Zenbook in Peru. The new laptops come equipped with 11th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with a number of features such as the possibility of having better ergonomics when rotating 360 degrees. Can you imagine turning it into a tablet?

One of the models to highlight is the Asus Zenbook Flip S (UX371), a convertible laptop that measures only 13.9 mm thick and weighs 1.2 kg, but also comes equipped with Intel EVO and the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge features a rugged multi-gear mechanism that raises and tilts the keyboard to a 3-degree angle when used in traditional mode, allowing for more comfortable typing and optimizing airflow inside the computer.

Its NanoEdge touchscreen offers detailed and realistic images with 178-degree viewing angles for easy collaboration in large groups. Likewise, its screen is 1W Full HD that provides a maximum brightness of 450 Nits, which allows a battery life of up to 15 hours, enough even for the longest work day.

Also, the Asus Zenbook Flip S It has a fast charge of 60% of its capacity in just 49 minutes, and USB-C Easy Charge technology which allows a versatile charge from any standard charger capable of providing between 5 and 20V, such as an airplane charger, a portable charger or a powerbank.

When it comes to connectivity, the laptop features a set of full-size I / O ports that include an HDMI port, two ultra-fast Thunderbolt ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. This laptop is at an estimated price of S / 6,999.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET ASUS ZENBOOK FLIP S. CHARACTERISTICS AND PRICE

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

A farm with tens of thousands of fake Instagram accounts falls

Brian Adam - 0
A farm that operated with tens of thousands of false accounts on Instagram has been detected and removed from the social network by Facebook...
Read more
Tech News

Communicate with the eyes? Google makes it possible with its new app

Brian Adam - 0
Accessibility is a very important area of ​​technology because it seeks to build a world where it is useful for everyone. ...
Read more
Tech News

Chrome Music Lab, Google’s music-oriented experiments

Brian Adam - 0
There is no doubt that Google is a technology giant and this is evident when we see all the developments in which...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©