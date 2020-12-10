Asus launches its 360-degree rotating laptop, the Zenbook Flip S: check out all its features

Asus renew your Zenbook in Peru. The new laptops come equipped with 11th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with a number of features such as the possibility of having better ergonomics when rotating 360 degrees. Can you imagine turning it into a tablet?

One of the models to highlight is the Asus Zenbook Flip S (UX371) , a convertible laptop that measures only 13.9 mm thick and weighs 1.2 kg, but also comes equipped with Intel EVO and the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge features a rugged multi-gear mechanism that raises and tilts the keyboard to a 3-degree angle when used in traditional mode, allowing for more comfortable typing and optimizing airflow inside the computer.

Its NanoEdge touchscreen offers detailed and realistic images with 178-degree viewing angles for easy collaboration in large groups. Likewise, its screen is 1W Full HD that provides a maximum brightness of 450 Nits, which allows a battery life of up to 15 hours, enough even for the longest work day.

Also, the Asus Zenbook Flip S It has a fast charge of 60% of its capacity in just 49 minutes, and USB-C Easy Charge technology which allows a versatile charge from any standard charger capable of providing between 5 and 20V, such as an airplane charger, a portable charger or a powerbank.

When it comes to connectivity, the laptop features a set of full-size I / O ports that include an HDMI port, two ultra-fast Thunderbolt ports, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port. This laptop is at an estimated price of S / 6,999.