Asus launches its new ExpertBook B9 and B2 laptops: check out the features

Asus launched in our country its new laptops, Chromebooks and desktop computers for companies, including ExpertBook B9 (B9400), ExpertBook B1 (B1400, B1500)), ExpertBook B2, ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400), ExpertCenter D7 SFF and D5 SFF ( D700SA, D500SA).

The Asus ExpertBook B9 aims to lead the commercial PC industry. It features an 11th generation processor to help business users build a secure infrastructure and advanced bi-directional AI noise cancellation technology to receive more clarity in video conferencing.

Likewise, it has a series of improvements in its hardware security pattern with Intel Hardware Shield, as well as Intel Active Management Technology (AMT) for remote administration.

In addition to the high performance, ExpertBook B9 It holds the record for the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop, weighing just 880g and boasting over 20 hours of battery life for maximum mobility.

Learn all the details of the new Asus laptops, ExpertBook B9 and B2. (Photo: Asus)

The notebook features dual SSD with RAID 0 and RAID 1 support, 16GB LPDDR4x, Intel WiFi 6, Intel Thunderbolt ™ 4, and multiple layers of reliable security. These security features include Asus AdaptiveLock, which detects the user’s presence and uses a built-in infrared camera to recognize their face for instant and hassle-free logins.

Around the Asus ExpertBook B2 it is designed to offer a wide range of configurations and heavy duty performance, making it a custom option for ambitious startups, educational organizations and growth companies of all sizes. To boost business productivity, ExpertBook employs up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor and also implements Intelligent Performance technology, driven by algorithms and thermal design to allow users to switch between performance mode to increase power for loads. heavy duty applications, Balanced mode for daily tasks and Whisper mode for quiet, energy-saving operation.

Combine with up to 32GB of memory and dual storage: up to 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD. This 14-inch NanoEdge display laptop weighs just 1.45kg, making the ExpertBook B2 practical to pick up and take anywhere.

Physical connectivity abounds too, allowing the ExpertBook B2 to handle all types of workloads. Integrated ports include Intel Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet, and a microSD card slot.