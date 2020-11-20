Asus launches its Zen AiO “All in one” computer: know its features

Are you about to renew your computer? Asus launched in our country its new All in One series, which offers several fully equipped models that include a keyboard and mouse and, due to their size, help to use the space on the desk.
Among them we have the Asus Zen AiO, which comes equipped with AMD Ryze processors. It also offers the option of being able to multitask smoothly and simultaneously. In addition, the almost invisible 2-millimeter screen edge provides edge-to-edge images and an 88% screen to PC case ratio.
“This model immerses you in extraordinary images and a great sound system that allows you to enjoy a better experience of work, and why not, of entertainment,” said CY Chen. The above, thanks to its Full HD LED screen and its bass-reflex speaker system.
Also, the Asus AiO it has two 3 watt (W) speakers at the bottom. On the other hand, its anti-glare screen is 21.5 inches, which offers a screen-to-body ratio of 87% and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.