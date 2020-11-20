Asus launches its Zen AiO “All in one” computer: know its features

Are you about to renew your computer? Asus launched in our country its new All in One series, which offers several fully equipped models that include a keyboard and mouse and, due to their size, help to use the space on the desk.

Among them we have the Asus Zen AiO , which comes equipped with AMD Ryze processors. It also offers the option of being able to multitask smoothly and simultaneously. In addition, the almost invisible 2-millimeter screen edge provides edge-to-edge images and an 88% screen to PC case ratio.

“This model immerses you in extraordinary images and a great sound system that allows you to enjoy a better experience of work, and why not, of entertainment,” said CY Chen. The above, thanks to its Full HD LED screen and its bass-reflex speaker system.

Also, the Asus AiO it has two 3 watt (W) speakers at the bottom. On the other hand, its anti-glare screen is 21.5 inches, which offers a screen-to-body ratio of 87% and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET ASUS AIOS: CHARACTERISTICS