Tech News

Asus launches its Zen AiO “All in one” computer: know its features

By Brian Adam
0
12
Gftbty6k6vb4jla5jlf3mzly3q.jpg
Gftbty6k6vb4jla5jlf3mzly3q.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Asus launches its Zen AiO “All in one” computer: know its features

Brian Adam - 0
Are you about to renew your computer? Asus launched in our country its new All in One series, which offers several fully equipped...
Read more
Apple

With M1 on Macs Apple would save billions

Brian Adam - 0
A new week ends in the world of technology, the penultimate of the month of November in which many insurance users are already enjoying...
Read more
Tech News

So you can record your cell phone calls

Brian Adam - 0
How many calls do you receive daily in your cell phone? Read this. Although WhatsApp and other fast messaging applications have almost...
Read more
Facebook

Learn why you should never report a contact on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp It is one of the applications that enjoys success and continues to be one of the most downloaded; however, people constantly...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Are you about to renew your computer? Asus launched in our country its new All in One series, which offers several fully equipped models that include a keyboard and mouse and, due to their size, help to use the space on the desk.

Among them we have the Asus Zen AiO, which comes equipped with AMD Ryze processors. It also offers the option of being able to multitask smoothly and simultaneously. In addition, the almost invisible 2-millimeter screen edge provides edge-to-edge images and an 88% screen to PC case ratio.

“This model immerses you in extraordinary images and a great sound system that allows you to enjoy a better experience of work, and why not, of entertainment,” said CY Chen. The above, thanks to its Full HD LED screen and its bass-reflex speaker system.

Also, the Asus AiO it has two 3 watt (W) speakers at the bottom. On the other hand, its anti-glare screen is 21.5 inches, which offers a screen-to-body ratio of 87% and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET ASUS AIOS: CHARACTERISTICS

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

With M1 on Macs Apple would save billions

Brian Adam - 0
A new week ends in the world of technology, the penultimate of the month of November in which many insurance users are already enjoying...
Read more
Tech News

So you can record your cell phone calls

Brian Adam - 0
How many calls do you receive daily in your cell phone? Read this. Although WhatsApp and other fast messaging applications have almost...
Read more
Facebook

Learn why you should never report a contact on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp It is one of the applications that enjoys success and continues to be one of the most downloaded; however, people constantly...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©