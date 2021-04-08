ASUS PN51 are the new mini-PCs updated with Ryzen 5000

- Advertisement -

ASUS has a very interesting line of mini computers for users looking for the most compact desktop computers on the market. One of the best alternatives to the reference that Intel has created with the NUCs, the Taiwanese firm offers several series with Intel and AMD processors.

ASUS PN51 is the latest announced and is based on the Ryzen 5000U that AMD delivers for laptops. The manufacturer has chosen to offer three models Ryzen 3 5300U, Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U based on Zen 2 and not on Zen 3 as the most advanced models, surely to lower the final sale price. It is certain that in the future it will commercialize other product lines with the Ryzen 5000G APUs, more advanced and specialized in low-cost desktop machines.

All models support up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory in two SO-DIMM slots, while an M.2 2280 slot accommodates PCIe solid-state drives and a 2.5-inch bay adds SATA-interface hard drives or SSDs to complete internal storage.

The chassis of the ASUS PN51 is the one known from previous versions. It has a minimum size with dimensions of 115mm x 115mm x 49mm and on the front and rear it offers DisplayPort and HDMI ports, Ethernet LAN, a headphone jack, microSD memory card reader, two USB Type-C / USB 3.2 ports with Display Port output) and three USB-A USB 3.1 ports.

Very complete in connectivity Despite its size, it also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, while the LAN supports 2.5 Gbps. It can output content up to 4 4K monitors at the same time.

ASUS provides a 65W or 90W power adapter depending on the model and delivers it in black or white color configurations. It also offers the option of a VESA mounting kit to expand the type of installation, for example behind a monitor. It is likely to be sold complete with all components assembled or in a Barebone for customer to add memory, storage, or operating system.

We have no price for these ASUS PN51, a minor update by not using the Zen 3 CPUs, but always interesting as machines capable of offering a sufficient performance in an extremely compact package to be installed on any consumer desk, office or living room as HTPC home theater equipment.