Asus ROG Delta S Review: the first headset with MQA, also ideal for PS5

Asus has always been in the Olympus of large technological manufacturers and in recent years, in parallel with the development of PC hardware, it has been able to present to the public a good series of peripherals dedicated to the world of gaming. In the audio segment, and in particular in the one dedicated to headsets, the company has experienced constant qualitative growth, so much so that with the latest products the Republic of Gamers has reached heights of excellence.

After the majestic Asus ROG Theta 7.1, the Taiwanese giant has returned to offer headphones Asus ROG Delta S, which behind a simple and compact design hide quality and audio fidelity capable of satisfying the most refined eardrum: this particular model is in fact the first headset created specifically for gaming to support MQA decoding (Master Quality Authenticated), a feature that makes it also suitable for higher level music listening.

Currently the product is not available in Italy but will arrive between the end of December and the beginning of January, at a price not yet announced, which should be slightly higher than that of the ROG Delta released last year at 199 euros. Let’s find out this headset compatible with PC (where the pro was made), Nintento Switch and with the new PlayStation 5.

The simple design hides …

Let’s start our analysis from the packaging: the Asus ROG Delta S are presented in an essential but very accurate packaging. Inside the box, in addition to the headphones, we find the 1 meter USB 2.0 adapter, the comfortable removable microphone and two types of ear cushions: a pair in normal synthetic leather, suitable for use on the move, and another in the special fabric ROG Hybrid, which thanks to the memory foam materials offers the right comfort even during the longest sessions. The design of this headset is quite simple, especially when compared to other solutions presented by Asus itself: the plastic headband, covered with synthetic leather, hides a metal skeleton with the classic sliding mechanism that allows you to adjust the width of the pavilions.

The latter follow the now famous shell design of the house, finished with the slightly off-center ROG logo and surrounded by an LED: the RGB effect is simple but very successful and can be managed via software or through a comfortable analog switch placed on the roof. left, just above the volume controls.

Also on the left pavilion is the USB-C connection cable in flexible 1.5 meter rope. The drivers inside the halls are angled 12 degrees to fit the natural ear angle human and the total weight of 300 grams complete the picture, returning a lightweight, comfortable and solid material headset. In short, Asus ROG Delta S offers a design immediately referable to the gaming field but rather essential and clean, therefore also suitable for the now frequent streaming meetings or listening to music on the road.

… powerful hardware

The heart of these Asus ROG Delta S brings a series of noteworthy technical features. The 50 mm neodymium drivers guarantee listening on the 20 – 40.000 Hz frequency spectrum, brilliantly expressed thanks to an impedance of 32 Ohm. However, the ace in the hole of this headset is represented by the QUAD-DAC ESS 9821, a digital-to-analog converter capable of processing audio with a fidelity usually reserved for products more suited to listening to music: thanks to the four separate DACs, the sound is processed on different signals dedicated to each specific frequency. The signal-to-noise ratio of 130 dB delivers bright, powerful and unusually clear audio for a gaming headset.

The user experience turned out to be of a high level in the gaming and general entertainment fields, with a balanced and crystalline sound performance, emphasized by the excellent 7.1 virtualization. Even on the move, this headset passes the exam with flying colors, reaching peaks of absolute excellence when it comes to listening to music.

The real “killer feature” of the ROG Delta S is in fact dedicated to the finest eardrums: the support for MQA technology, which stands for Master Quality Authenticated. This particular technology makes it possible to render “loseless” audio files, ie those sound samples that do not undergo (or only partially undergo) the process of quality deterioration due to the compression of normal formats such as MP3.

Basically these headphones are able to connect to the MQA signal and thus express all sound nuances conceived during the mastering phase by the specialists of the trade. Currently these audio formats can be purchased on different platforms and among these TIDAL stands out, offering access to a large library of MQA files that can be directly streamed.

For a gaming headset a good microphone is essential and even in this juncture the Asus ROG Delta S do not disappoint, offering a simple and functional solution. The microphone comes in the shape of the classic flexible stick, connects to the headset via jack and provides a frequency response ranging from 100 and 10,000 Hz with a sensitivity of -40 dB, all accompanied by Asus’ proprietary AI Noise Canceling technology. which allows noise cancellation managed by an AI-based algorithm.

In general, the performance of the microphone is good and allows you to face any gaming session without worries, as well as telephone calls and streaming meetings of the highest level.

Software and management

As with other Asus peripherals, the ROG Delta S can also rely on the Armory Crate management software with which to control every aspect of the headset, from managing RGB lighting to configuring audio parameters. Starting from this second aspect it is in fact possible to adjust all the parameters from a single screen: EQ, compression, reverb, 7.1 virtualization configuration and MQA stream. Obviously the application provides several presets and facilitates the firmware update, as well as the complete management of RGB lighting, which covers a wide range of colors and effects that can also be activated by the physical switch placed on the earcup.