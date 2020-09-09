ASUS ROG is full at IFA: new motherboards, monitors and gaming accessories

Asus ROG, during today’s Meta Buffs event announced a new range of gaming products, including the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, a new lineup of displays and accessories such as mice, keyboards and headsets.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series

Starting from the graphic cards, the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series are based on NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture. One point ASUS focused on during the presentation is the thermal design that uses a central fan to deliver enhanced static pressure and two 11-blade external fans that provide greater lateral dispersion and provide greater airflow through the ‘cooling array. ASUS ROG has also relied on MaxContact technology, but has also improved the cooling array and all components related to heat dissipation.

In addition, ROG Strix GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are also equipped with Super Alloy Power II components which are soldered to the PCB through the use of Auto-Extreme technology, which is a unique automated manufacturing process that ensures each board meets ROG specifications in terms of quality and reliability.

Also interesting is the function related to the integrated voltage detection, which through the lighting of a red LED indicates the presence of power problems. Added to this are all the improvements made by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

ROG Swift gaming monitor

ASUS ROG also announced i new Swift 360Hz PG259QN and PG259QNR gaming monitors, labeled as the “fastest in the world” thanks to the refresh rate of 360 Hz. Precisely this high refresh rate is able to offer up to 50% more frames than 240 Hz gaming monitors. 24.5 inches has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and is equipped with a Fast IPS panel. The display is HDR10 compatible, and adds to the integrated NVIDIA G-Sync processor.

Also presented the ROG Swift PG329Q, a 32-inch gaming monitor (2560×1440 pixels) with a refresh rate of 175 Hz, also based on Fast IPS technology. This is the first NVIDIA G-Sync gaming monitor with variable overdrive. The monitor has also achieved Display HDR 600 certification and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and 160% of sRGB. Also present is ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology which eliminates motion blur, to provide smooth images in any type of situation.

New ASUS ROG gaming accessories

Asus ROG also unveiled the new range of accessories, including keyboards, mice, and routers.

The new one makes its debut ROG Strix Scope RX, the first mechanical RGB gaming keyboard with ROG RX red optical switches. These are the first in the world to include a square stem design with built-in RGB LEDs. The keyboard is resistant to dust and water thanks to the IP56 certification, and is designed for FPS thanks to the programmable CTRL key. There is also a USB 2.0 port to recharge devices or hook up external memories, while the Sealth button hides app protections and mutes the sound.

Also revealed ROG Keris Wireless mouse, which weighs only 79 grams and offers greater comfort even during prolonged gaming sessions. Designed with a team of professional gamers, the mouse features tri-mode connectivity and can be recharged via ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless charging. Furthermore, being based on the Bluetooth LE module it is energy efficient.

The high-speed sensor has been developed by ROG and has a sensitivity of 16,000 dpi, 400 IPS and 40g of acceleration, in order to guarantee maximum precision also thanks to the rounded feet. The classic buttons (L / R) are joined by two interchangeable side buttons available in different colors.

In the list we also find the Delta S gaming headset, which include hi-fi grade ESS 9281 CODEC with QUAD DAC technology. This is the first headset with Master Quality Authenticated technology. There is also a microphone with noise cancellation based on artificial intelligence. In terms of weight and design, they stand at 300 grams with ergonomic D-shaped ear cushions.

The new ROG Scabbard II, a gaming mouse pad that also offers enough space for the keyboard and other gaming accessories. Made of water, oil and dust resistant fabric, it is able to guarantee an optimal surface during gaming sessions.

ASUS ROG Strix XF 120

ASUS ROG also unveiled the new ROG Strix XF 120 cooling fan, a versatile 4-pin 120mm fan providing 52.5 cfr airflow and 3.07mm H20 static pressure.

Its versatility is given by the fact that the fan can be used for both CPU and case cooling. It is also equipped with magnetic levitation technology that reduces friction when the fan rotates: in this way it is able to guarantee a silent performance and a longevity of 400 thousand hours. The fan has an operating range of 250 to 1800 RPM and can be adjusted up to 250 RPM.

ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 gaming router

Finally, the product lineup is completed by the ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 gaming router, which offers the widest bandwidth and 160 MHz channels with WiFI 6E.

Based on the cross-band WiFi 6E 802.11ax connectivity design, ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 supports speeds up to 11,000 Mbps and 2 gigabits per second over WAN. With 4×4 WiFi 6 and a 2.5 gigabit-per-second LAN port, wired and wireless networks can reach speeds in excess of 1 gigabit per second.

On a technical level, this is a 64-bit 1.8 GHz quad-core CPU-based router with 1 gigabyte of RAM. There is also a 6 GHz power amplifier which improves signal quality coverage.