ASUS ROG Phone 3 cameras to the test: an all-rounder gaming device?

What is a gaming smartphone for? Well anyone who has ended up on this article knows the answer, to play the best mobile 3D titles at full power, thanks to specially designed hardware and a design that stands out from the crowd. On this front, as you will have understood well by reading our specialized articles, the new ASUS ROG Phone 3 has very few rivals, so why dedicate an article to it that deals only with cameras, if photography is not the “core business“of the device?

ROG Phone 3 is available in three versions, which are distinguished by processor, memory equipment and prices. The variants are available for purchase at the Asus eshop at this address.

ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition: Snapdragon 865 5G, 8/256 GB, 799 €



ROG Phone 3: Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G, 12/512 GB, 999 €



ROG Phone 3: Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G, 16/512 GB, 1099 €

The answer to this question is quite simple: to try to demonstrate how even a gaming smartphone is able to take good photographs, becoming a small handyman. So let’s test the new ASUS ROG Phone 3, just as we did with the older brother ROG Phone 2, and let’s try to understand how far we can go with the top range of the Taiwanese house.

But first of all let’s start from the technical sheet. Analyzing the characteristics of the phone we discover that it mounts a Sony IMX686 64MP image sensor, with a size of 1 / 1.7 “and with 0.8 µm large pixels, equipped with technology Quad Bayer 16 MP and 1.6 µm pixels, with f / 1.8 aperture and 26.6 mm focal length (35 mm equivalent).

This same sensor is also adopted by many other models of the current market, always at ASUS we find it for example inside the new Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro, just to give an example.

Sony has therefore taken possession of a huge range of the mobile market, but we must find out how ASUS has integrated the sensor within its offer, alongside it, among other things, with a 13 MP second ultrawide camera with 125 degree viewing angle (11mm 35mm equivalent focal length).

To complete the package also one third 5 MP Macro camera and a front sensor with 24 MP and 27 mm focal length.

The cameras of the ROG Phone 3 in action

As mentioned at the beginning, if you hope to take a gaming smartphone to undermine – photographically speaking – the best products on the market, focused precisely on sensors and cameras, you are on the wrong track. However, the 64 MP Sony main sensor performed really well in very good light conditions, managing among other things a good automatic HDR. In fact, for the test we used the best technologies offered by the phone’s stock camera app, we think above all with the help of AI and Automatic HDR, we didn’t play much with the 100% manual mode just to shoot as any “average” user would do, not a professional to be clear, the photos you will find in the article can therefore be obtained by anyone, not just a prosumer.

In Verona we took two photos in particular that we want to show you: in both the HDR behaved in an excellent way, raising the shadows in the shot of the market and keeping the strong light in the image under the arcades at bay, the one with the bicycle.

HDR also performs very well with the secondary camera, the ultrawide, as you can always see in the images taken at the costume market. There is also a certain balance in the colors: there is not too much saturation, the blues are quite natural in most cases (although usually tending to red), yellow and orange tones quite realistic. On the sky the Sony sensor is not always flawless, you have to be careful, the situation we are about to tell was not the simplest.

We tested the ROG Phone 3 on a completely shaded street with a very bright sky, and here the HDR partially gave way; with the ultrawide we lost some information on the white, the sky and the clouds however remained visible, with the main camera instead the management of the sky is certainly better, with more information recorded even if the clouds are slightly “mixed”.

Where we lost the information about the sky was in a narrow and shadowed alley. A situation that also put our Sony A7R III in check (with which we had to recover several shadows in post-production, while the shot of the ROG Phone 3 came out as you are seeing it). While we let you observe other shots with good light always taken in Verona and on the lakeside of Lecco, let’s move on to the indoor photos.

We brought the ROG Phone 3 to the Blue Note of Milan and we were pleasantly surprised with the results. We are talking about a very dark environment, difficult to photograph, yet the two cameras of the ROG Phone 3 managed to manage it quite well, taking advantage of the AI ​​and shutter speeds longer than normal. In fact, moving people seem like shadows, ghosts, but the context is clearly visible.

Also good shots during the actual concert, even if here we had to force exposure because the software tended to recover the ambient light and overexposed the musicians; when similar situations occur it takes a second a move your finger to where you want the correct exposure, there’s no need to bother with manual mode.

We also put the smartphone to the test with an outdoor concert at the Biblioteca degli Alberi in Milan, a situation really at the limit, with the lawns entirely in the dark; well the main camera has however positively read the few lights present in the frame.

After the concert, we make a new change of location, we move to Turin: here Piazza San Carlo illuminated at night is quite legible, also note how the sky is not completely black but slightly veiled, with the telephone that has therefore succeeded to catch the clouds present that evening, enhanced by the light pollution of the city.

This is how we conclude our roundup of images with an ultrawide shot in Milan, in Piazza Liberty, and with other photos at night taken at the Citylife towers and at Piazza Gae Aulenti. If the ultrawide sensor loses a few hits at night, while keeping digital noise in check thanks to the software, the main camera is capable of taking good pictures in static dark landscapes, always taking advantage of longer times than normal. We can see it in the shots of the Unicredit Tower and the Generali “lumacone”, really clearly legible and detailed despite the difficult conditions.

A great little all-rounder

Thus we come to the conclusions. Although not the “core business” of the ROG Phone 3, the photographic sector of the Taiwanese company can give us good shots in multiple situations. Promoted outdoor shots in “full” light, with Automatic HDR acting as it should, as well as those at night or indoors, as long as you don’t have moving subjects when you need to increase exposure times.

Clearly the main camera from 64 MP has an edge over the ultrawide, however this is a detail common to many smartphones in the current market (also because installing more cameras of the same yield would increase the final prices not a little), moreover the shots ultra wide angles are certainly not to be avoided in good light conditions, far from it, pay attention only at nightfall, it could be better switch on the main.

ASUS also makes us available a truly complete stock camera app, packed with shooting and shooting options and modes – including a fully manual one for the most advanced photographers. Considering all this within a package totally focused on high-level gaming we were more than satisfied, with ASUS making a good leap in quality from the previous generation.