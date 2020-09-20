ASUS ROG Phone 3 Review: he is always the best gaming smartphone

Asus’ new ROG Phone 3 is, in no uncertain terms, the most powerful Android smartphone you can buy today. There is also no need to go through the benchmarks to realize the performance gap that separates it not only from its predecessor, but also from any other high-end terminal, whether expressly dedicated to Gaming or not.

After all, the latest born in Qualcomm is under the body, the Snapdragon 865 Plus: a literally unstoppable processor, whose “ardor” is masterfully kept at bay by the new steam chamber cooling system, which guarantees absolute performance without drops or interruptions.

It remains true, in line with the qualities of the old model, that even the ROG Phone 3 has generous dimensions and a noticeable weight (the counterpart is an inexhaustible battery), but no wonder: exactly like last year, the terminal is explicitly dedicated to those who do not want to compromise in performance. If it is true that the camera is not a priority of the terminal, moreover, the screen, audio sector, responsiveness, user experience and control systems distinguish the ROG Phone 3 as a simply unique smartphone. Let’s go in order and see what this brilliant gaming phone has to offer.

Power to sell

ROG Phone 3 comes in a flashy packaging, a black prism on which stands the logo now familiar to all players: Republic of Gamers. The phone comes out of the box, imposing, together with a protective case, the charger and the AeroCool cooling fan.

The third iteration of the ROG Phone it has not too aggressive lines, and although it is difficult to argue that it is a “neutral” design (due to the logo in the center of the body and the metal band that is part of the cooling system), we note with extreme pleasure that ROG has chosen to focus on a form digestible factor even for those who don’t want to show off too much.

The 6.59 ” screen is at the center of a robust block of 171x78x9.8 millimeters, weighing 240 grams. That it is the heaviest hi-end phone out there is immediately noticeable, and it is a non-secondary detail for many buyers. On the other hand, the test with the old device had already shown that weight and size (substantially identical in this third iteration of the ROG Phone) do not make the user experience unpleasant.

The first ignition highlights what is in no uncertain terms one of the most precious elements of the terminal: the screen. It is an impressive AMOLED, not only for sharpness and resolution, but also for the support for HDR and 144Hz refresh rate.

Being in front of this wonder is always a pleasure, even when not playing: indeed, thanks to HDR and the absence of notches, we do not hesitate to say that the ROG Phone 3 is one of the best smartphones for use multimedia content.

Support for 144Hz (which has a concrete weight on battery life, but can be deactivated very easily when you don’t need it) works in synergy with low latency technology to guarantee, once again, an experience truly unique user in the Android landscape. Just scroll through the screens to perceive an incredible fluidity, and a responsiveness that is not at all common in the Google ecosystem.

One wonders if the characteristics of the screen can be whipped even in the gaming field, and the answer, at the moment, it is only partially positive.

ROG Phone 3 will be available from August in Italy in three versions, which are distinguished by processor, memory equipment and prices. The variants are available for purchase at the Asus eshop at this address.

ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition: Snapdragon 865 5G, 8/256 GB, € 799

ROG Phone 3: Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G, 12/512 GB, € 999

ROG Phone 3: Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G, 16/512 GB, € 1099

The response to touch and the low latency convey a feeling of total control even when playing using the controls on the screen, so much so that in some cases we preferred the touch controls to the use of a pad connected with Bluetooth (more unique than rare) . The brightness of 650 nits is extremely useful for allowing you to play in any context, even outdoors and in bright lighting conditions, where this value easily reaches 1000 nits.

Games that support 144hz, however, are counted on the fingers of one hand. We can mention Trials Frontier and Dead Trigger 2, which beyond their playful merits are a real eye-catcher, literally magnetic when playing on ROG Phone 3. Much longer is the list of products that instead support 120Hz, but this value has now become the standard for gaming phones and in general for the top of the range this year. As regards the refresh rate, in short, the qualitative difference of the ROG device is still difficult to fully exploit; and the same could be said of the further flicker of power guaranteed by the Snapdragon 865 Plus: it is difficult to find mobile games that put hardware in crisis with less performing processors, so much so that we do not blame the players who want to be interested in the Strix Edition of the ROG Phone 3, which “rips” the plus from its CPU (it mounts a Snapdragon 865 at 2.4 GHz, the new model reaches 3.1 GHz) but revises the downward price of well € 200.

It must be said that the combination of processor and steam chamber cooling system ensures an uninterrupted power supply for very long windows of time.

Even without necessarily having to resort to AeroCool, the small external fan available in any case, we have worked in game sessions lasting several hours without ever noticing a hesitation, a drop in performance, an uncertainty in the framerate.

Medium range cameraROG Phone 2 integrated a photographic sensor in line with those present in other devices in its price range, with the ROG Phone 3 the IMX686 was instead chosen. This is a popular option in many mid-range smartphones released this year, with a much lower cost than the Asus phone. The shots remain of good quality, also thanks to the discreet proprietary software, but in some light conditions the camera of the ROG Phone 3 evidently remains under stress and the cleanliness of the images is not excellent. Clearly this is not the selling point on which Asus has decided to focus. In the coming weeks we will return to talk about the photographic sector of the ROG Phone 3, which could improve with the new software updates.

Always remaining in the gaming field, there are two other considerations to make. The first concerns the control system: we have already spent several praises for the Air Triggers, the two virtual buttons located on one of the sides of the phone, which can be programmed to play the role of the classic back keys of the pad or range between a more conspicuous one feature set. In some contexts their presence is extremely useful, and in this third version of the ROG Phone you have access to a wider range of gestures that are recognized by the device. This allows you to play video games with a particularly complex control system even without having a pad available, all to the advantage of the portability that smartphones should always guarantee.

Second, we confirm that the ROG Phone 3 is one of the best devices for using Stadia; no coincidence that by purchasing the phone you will have access to three free months of Stadia Pro. If it is true that the library of the Google cloud gaming platform is far from virtuous, playing Destiny 2 or Metro Exodus on Asus’ AMOLED is a experience that surpasses the quality and visual impact of any other phone.

For another, the gaming experience (both on Stadia and with the titles of the Play Store) is made extremely more engaging thanks to the audio management, impressive as for the predecessor. The sound reproduced by the front speakers is clear, clean, has an excellent three-dimensionality and a crystal clear clarity. The system struggles a bit with the bass (which remains a bit dirty) and for this reason it is perhaps not the best solution for listening to music, but when it comes to gaming and video-on demand the ROG Phone has few rivals.

As it was for the ROG Phone 2, this third version of the device mounts a 6000 mAh lithium battery, to guarantee unparalleled autonomy. If your need is to maximize the duration of a charge cycle, the advice is to act on the settings for reduce the screen refresh rate, but also leaving the reference value at its maximum the smartphone will resist much longer than many competitors.

If you don’t plan extended gaming sessions, you can safely leave the house forgetting cables, chargers and power banks, because it is practically impossible to drain the battery even browsing intensely on the web or making many video calls.

The extended duration also has an effect that is not immediately perceptible: reducing the number of charge cycles to which the phone is subjected extends the life of the battery, and the test on the ROG Phone 2 confirms that the terminal is less afraid of the performance degradation of this important element.

Battery consumption with maximum brightness, a game with a fairly complex 3D engine (which is the soulslike Pascal’s Wager to the timeless Asphalt 9), 144Hz refresh and maximum audio, on the other hand, is much more noticeable, so much so that after 5 hours of play there is no need to connect to the power supply. The additional USB-C slot right on the side of the phone allows you to continue playing peacefully keeping it in a horizontal position.