ASUS ROG Phone 4, photos and possible technical specifications are leaked online

The ASUS ROG Phone range is very popular with some mobile gaming lovers. It’s no surprise, then, that enthusiasts are trying to get as much information about the next smartphone in this series.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena and Gizchina, a photo that seems to portray has leaked online, more precisely through the well-known Chinese social network Weibo the back of ASUS ROG Phone 4. You can see the image involved at the bottom of the news: at the top left there should be three cameras, flanked by an LED flash and a microphone. According to rumors, the main photo sensor could be 64MP. Also note the presence of the ROG (Republic of Gamers) logo and the words “For Those Who Dare”.

In any case, apparently the smartphone would have already obtained the 3C certification, given that a model named ASUS_I005DA was found on the Chinese portal. Few details emerge from this appearance, given that reference is made only to the 65W charging support. However, a previous “pass” on GeekBench suggests that ASUS ‘next gaming smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM. The operating system should be Android 11, while the battery would amount to 6000 mAh.

We remind you that for the moment it is only indiscretions. Indeed, ASUS ROG Phone 4 is expected to be announced in March or April 2021.