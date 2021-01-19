Tech News

ASUS ROG Phone 4, photos and possible technical specifications are leaked online

By Brian Adam
0
0
ASUS ROG Phone 4, photos and possible technical specifications are leaked online
Asus Rog Phone 4, Photos And Possible Technical Specifications Are

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ASUS ROG Phone 4, photos and possible technical specifications are leaked online

The ASUS ROG Phone range is very popular with some mobile gaming lovers. It’s no surprise, then, that enthusiasts are trying to get as much information about the next smartphone in this series.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena and Gizchina, a photo that seems to portray has leaked online, more precisely through the well-known Chinese social network Weibo the back of ASUS ROG Phone 4. You can see the image involved at the bottom of the news: at the top left there should be three cameras, flanked by an LED flash and a microphone. According to rumors, the main photo sensor could be 64MP. Also note the presence of the ROG (Republic of Gamers) logo and the words “For Those Who Dare”.

In any case, apparently the smartphone would have already obtained the 3C certification, given that a model named ASUS_I005DA was found on the Chinese portal. Few details emerge from this appearance, given that reference is made only to the 65W charging support. However, a previous “pass” on GeekBench suggests that ASUS ‘next gaming smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM. The operating system should be Android 11, while the battery would amount to 6000 mAh.

We remind you that for the moment it is only indiscretions. Indeed, ASUS ROG Phone 4 is expected to be announced in March or April 2021.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Blue Monday: myth unfounded or proven by some scientific evidence? Let’s find out together

Brian Adam - 0
We often think that the great days celebrated around the world have a historical or scientific foundation. Yet this is not always the...
Read more
Editor's Pick

A black hole different from all the others was observed

Brian Adam - 0
Astrophysics is a field of physics about which very little is still known, being based only on models, simulations and often indirect observations, and...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon is “giving away” the products that its customers want to return, with a refund included

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon is making use of the artificial intelligence for decide if it is worth processing a return financially. For certain items that are very...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©