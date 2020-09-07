ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Review: 300 Hz screen and RTX 2070 Super

In the last few weeks we have been testing the new one ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17, laptop that does not make too many compromises with the hardware. From the 10th generation Intel processor to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super video card, the components showcase a laptop with advanced specifications and high-level performance.

Keeping in mind the aforementioned premises, it is time to take stock of this gaming notebook, which is sold at a price of 2399 euros on the official website of ASUS (model G732LWS-HG029T).

Design

Already at the first start, ROG Strix SCAR 17 stands out due to its rather “aggressive” design, which includes an LED band surrounding the laptop and an illuminated ROG logo on the back of the lid. The lines are “sharp” and everything related to the look of the product reveals its gaming soul. Generally speaking, the design appears to be an evolution of that of other notebooks in this range that we have tested in the past. In fact, it remains possible to view the status LEDs even when the laptop is closed and there is also the “ROG texture” that peeps out at the top right in the keyboard and touchpad area.

The latter are able to provide good feedback and the touchpad has the right sensitivity: no problem from this point of view. We particularly liked the keyboard, which is RGB backlit and has physical buttons that allow you to manage the volume, microphone and fan, as well as quickly start the Armory Crate program, designed to manage all the functions of the case and monitor the performance of the laptop.

Too bad for the absence of any webcam, also given the cost of the notebook, and for the lid that holds the fingerprints a little too much. Moreover, the weight is not the most contained, we are talking about 2.88 kg, and the dimensions are also important: 39.9 x 29.3 x 2.62 cm. In short, it is not exactly a notebook to work or play on the move, better always use it in a more stable location, such as a desk.

On the right side we find only the space to insert the Keystone II stick, while on the left there are the 3.5 mm jack for headphones and three USB 3.2 ports. On the back, in addition to the power input, a USB Type-C port (DisplayPort and G-Sync), an HDMI 2.0 and an Ethernet 10/100/1000 peep out.

It is worth dwelling on the Keystone II for a moment present in the package: it is an accessory that can be inserted on the right side of the computer and which gives access to various functions. For example, you can start a specific game or log out of Windows, or create a secret partition on the disk that is accessible only with the key inserted.

Summing up, we liked the design of the notebook, even if the absence of a webcam and the weight not of the most contained are factors to be taken into consideration when purchasing.

Technical features

ROG Strix SCAR 17 aims not to compromise in Full HD, a wise choice for the current gaming world. Under the body there is an Intel Core i7-10875H processor made with a 14 nm production process and equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads. The base frequency starts at 2.30 GHz, while the Boost frequency reaches 5.10 GHz, for a TDP of 45W. The integrated GPU is an Intel UHD, used when not needed the “brute force” of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. The display is a 17.3-inch Full HD anti-glare IPS, with a refresh rate of 300Hz. Viewing angles reach 170 degrees and NTSC color space coverage reaches 72%. Response times are 3ms (GtG).

The model we tested, the G732LWS-HG029T, features 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. The power supply supplied in the package is 230W, while the internal battery is a 4-cell 66WH.

The keyboard is a Per-Key RGB AURA Sync Backlit Chiclet. There is also a pair of 4.2W stereo speakers with support for Smart AMP technology. There is also the integrated microphone. Complete the connectivity department, which includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Software and user experience

The notebook features the 64-bit Windows 10 Home operating system, customized with some proprietary software. Right from the start it is understood that an important part of the experience revolves around Armory Crate program, which not surprisingly ASUS has made accessible through a physical shortcut, located at the top of the keyboard. This software allows you to manage a bit of everything related to the gaming experience, from performance monitoring to the management of Keystone, Aura Sync (including Aura effects) and GameVisual. There is also the library of games, a hub from which to quickly access the titles installed on the notebook and select the profiles to play with.

In short, Armory Crate is a bit the pivot of the customization carried out by ASUS. However, there are also other useful programs, from MyASUS to AURA Creator, which allows you to create customized lighting effects. In short, the software experience created by the Taiwanese company is complete and also offers advanced features.

The adoption of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER video card allows the notebook not to have any kind of problem in 1080p. Also, don’t forget that the RTX range gives you access to options like Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0. These latest technologies put on a show in titles like Control, where high-level effects can be seen.

The visual result is splendid, but the performance? By setting Ray Tracing (High), DLSS and details to maximum, Control manages to stay above 60 FPS in most situations. The frame rate drops a bit in the hectic scenes, but the gaming experience is excellent. If you never want to go below 60 FPS, just set the Ray Tracing to Medium. Disabling Ray Tracing, you get close to 100 FPS. In short, we are faced with a product capable of running Control as it should, which is not a trivial thing given the weight of the title.

To give you other concrete examples regarding the titles we tested with ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17, we will examine Mortal Shell and The Witcher 3. The first runs beautifully with “Ultra” presets, staying above 60 FPS, except in very sporadic cases, reaching 100 FPS in lighter contexts. As for The Witcher 3, the latter often stays above 80 FPS with the “Extreme” preset. CD Projekt’s title hardly ever drops below 60 FPS. To wrap up the performance tests, we provide you with some concrete benchmark results.

CPU-Z scored 4643 points in multi thread and 422 points in single thread, while in the Cinebench R20 test the laptop achieved 3213 points. Generally speaking, the results are very positive and this is what the user expects from a gaming notebook of this caliber. It is associated with performance in the field of play a high-caliber audio experience, which fully convinces thanks to the two 4.2W speakers, able to offer a balanced reproduction of the sound spectrum, which finds its “workhorse” in the excellent bass.

As for the IPS display, the viewing angles are good and color reproduction is excellent. The fluidity guaranteed by 300 Hz should not be underestimated, which makes itself felt in certain types of competitive games.

For the rest, although the dissipation system manages to keep temperatures at acceptable levels, you have to take into account that the heat will be felt on the body following a prolonged gaming session. Fan noise is average: if you are used to these solutions, it will not bother you particularly.

The same goes for autonomy: gaming laptops are not famous for this reason and in fact this model stops at an hour and a half of activity with a gaming use. However, we know that these products should be used mainly with a power source nearby.