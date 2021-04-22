ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ debuts HDMI 2.1 interface

- Advertisement -

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ is the new model that the Taiwanese firm has added to its catalog of computer monitors and is promoted as the first in the world with support for the HDMI 2.1 interface when it is released in May.

The cover letter of this Strix XG43UQ is really impressive, in size, resolution and technology. It offers a diagonal of 43 inches and its native resolution is 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) with a VA panel and LED backlighting.

Focused on the execution of video games (on PC or next-generation consoles), it supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to guarantee smooth HDR images with low latency and other proprietary functions such as ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) that works simultaneously with variable refresh rate technology to eliminate artifacts or motion blur for fluid and responsive gameplay.

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ is HDR1000 certified with 1,000 nit brightness, 4,000: 1 static contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angles, support for 90% DCI P3 color gamut and 125% sRGB . Also two other features that players will like: a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond.

In the connectivity section, it offers news of interest since, in addition to Display Port 1.4, HDMI 2.1, the most advanced version of the standard that allows the use of high-definition, encrypted and uncompressed video, as well as uncompressed multi-channel audio in a single cable.

HDMI 2.1 increases the maximum bandwidth up to 48 GB / s and this allows you to access resolutions 8K and 10K at 60Hz and those 144Hz at 4K. what promises this little monkeys. With HDMI 2.1, dynamic HDR is available for all resolutions and has other features such as variable refresh rate, enhanced audio return (eARC), and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

It includes multimedia elements with 10-watt stereo speakers and headphone output, plus a USB 3.0 hub. It has an ergonomic stand and VESA compatibility in case you want to hang it on walls or supports.

A monitor to frame this ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ by size, resolution and technology. It will be available in May on the international channel and although we do not know the official price it will not be in the economic range.