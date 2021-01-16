ASUS ROG: the revolution of gaming laptops, light and with RTX GPU

Years ago, gaming laptops were particularly thick and heavy. Do you think that the term was often used “desktop replacement“, given that they were devices to be used mainly indoors. Portability was therefore confined to one’s own walls, an aspect that made the concept of portable a little less. Luckily, enormous progress has been made in the last period. , although “desktop replacements” have not completely disappeared yet.

However, ASUS ROG seems to have found a solution. During the 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show, the Taiwanese company unveiled the new lineup of gaming laptops, which includes some interesting devices.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 and ROG XG Mobile

The product that aims to revolutionize the concept of gaming laptop is called ROG Flow X13. The latter is in fact a convertible with 15.8 mm thick and 1.3 kg weight. Equipped with a Full HD 120 Hz or 4K screen and support for Adaptive Sync, under the body the device has an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. To keep the temperatures at bay we find a cooling system liquid metal. The estimated autonomy is 10 hours and the recharge takes place via USB Type-C up to 100W. There is no lack of support for Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation technology.

In other words, ROG Flow X13 is already able to offer a gaming experience all in all of good quality, running as it should be some of the most famous titles on the market. However, ASUS knows that the most demanding gamers want to go far beyond the GTX 1650. For this reason, the Taiwanese brand has decided to combine the announcement of ROG Flow X13 with that of ROG XG Mobile, an eGPU with a thickness of 29 mm and a weight of 1 Kg. Think of the classic eGPUs: they generally take up a large part of the desk.

In this case, however, we are talking about a device that can potentially be stored in the backpack dedicated to your laptop. Under the body we find a 280W power supply, a cooling system based on vapor chamber and above all a video card up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

Considering that ROG Flow X13 is a convertible and can be used in a variety of modes, the portability and power offered by the combination ROG Flow X13 and ROG XG Mobile can potentially create a great portable workstation, far from the classic “bricks” we are used to in this field. Surely it is all to be demonstrated, as we have not yet had the opportunity to get our hands on the products and the prices are not yet known, but you understand that this could be a potential revolution for the sector.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Another laptop from ASUS that caught our attention during the 2021 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show is ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE. Going beyond its specs, which include a processor up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and a GPU up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, as well as a 4K 120HZ or Full HD 300Hz / 3ms display, what is striking is the presence of the second screen, located just above the keyboard.

The latter, called ScreenPad Plus, is able to show useful information during gaming. It could also be useful for both multitasking and content creating, also given the partnership with Xsplit Gamecaster. The price is not known in this case either, but ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is certainly a product that stands out in the myriad of gaming laptops available on the market.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

You will forgive us if we avoid mentioning all the technical features of ROG Zephyrus G14 here, but you can easily retrieve those. What struck us about this device are not so much the specifications, which are traditionally of high caliber for gaming, but the design of the lid. In fact, ROG Zephyrus G14 attracts attention mainly for the presence of the rear LEDs, which potentially allow the user to recreate the figures he wants. During the press event, the Taiwanese company quickly showed some sort of “Tamagotchi” feature. Put simply, the ASUS ROG team plans to implement a virtual companion recreated through the laptop’s rear LEDs. We can’t wait to find out more.

The other laptops of the ROG and TUF series

Alongside the solutions that seek to innovate such as ROG Flow X13 and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, ASUS also presented others products that have a slightly more “classic” vision. We refer to ROG Strix SCAR 15 and 17, ROG Zephyrus G15 and ROG Strix G15 and G17. The latter have high-caliber features for gaming and can be explored in our dedicated article, as well as through the official website of ASUS ROG.

If you want, there is also a free interactive experience to download from Steam. For the rest, we remind you that during CES 2021 the new TUF series laptops were also unveiled. To learn more about the latter, or TUF Gaming A15, TUF Gaming A17 and TUF Dash F15, you can refer to our report on the event.