ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 to equip 11th Gen Intel i9 with RTX 3070

Still without being officially presented, they have just been leaked the first images of the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16, the upgrade to one of the premium ASUS gaming laptops, which again will opt for a unique design of the most remarkable, adding on this occasion some small perforations with RGB lighting in much of the surface of its lid.

Although obviously its aesthetics will not be attractive, since this new model is expected to maintain its chassis made of a reinforced magnesium alloy, maintaining a size more compact, thinner, and significantly reduced weight. Although we will continue to be far from being able to include it within the ultralight, since the ROG Zephyrus M16 will choose to prevail a first level hardware configuration, comparable and even superior to some high-end desktop PCs.

Specifications ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-Bit) or Windows 10 Pro (64-Bit) Screen 16 ″ IPS LED Anti-glare Resolution FullHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) at 16:10 and 165 Hz

2K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) at 16:10 and 144 Hz CPU Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i9-11900H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Memory 16 or 32 GB DDR4 Storage 1 or 2 TB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Connectivity Unspecified Drums Unspecified Dimensions 20.3 x 30.5 x 1.99 cm Weight 1.8 kg





As we can see in the leaked Amazon China file, this computer will be equipped with the penultimate generation of processors and graphics cards, we will have two processor options up to the powerful Intel Core i9-11900H, 10 nm, 8 cores and 16 threads; as well as three GPU options with the RTX 30, being able to choose up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Additionally, we will also have two variants with 16 or 32 GB of RAM (configured in both cases by a set of two memory tablets) and an internal storage 1 or 2 TB SSD, for which the jump to the new PCIe 4.0 is also surprising.

On the other hand, although the complete connectivity specifications for this laptop have not been shared, thanks to these first photographs we can see a fairly complete connectivity section, with the presence of at least one HDMI port (for which we would love to see the jump to 2.1), an Ethernet input for the network connection via LAN, and what looks like a USB-a, two USB-C (one of them with what looks like the Thunderbolt symbol), and a 3.5 mm jack socket.

Availability and price

Although at the moment we do not know anything about its launch date or price at which it will arrive, given the important technical leap it offers, and starting from the figures of its current models, it would not be surprising if the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 reaches a price base higher than 2,500 euros. A figure that, although remarkably high, is undoubtedly offered as a quite alternative to consider if we want to make the leap to the scarce new generation of GPUs.