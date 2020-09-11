MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

ASUS, technical details leaked online on 4 cheap smartphones

By Brian Adam
ASUS, technical details leaked online on 4 cheap smartphones
Asus, Technical Details Leaked Online On 4 Cheap Smartphones

While ASUS thinks about promoting the new top of the range ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro, which we showed in detail a few days ago, further details are leaked online about four new mid-range smartphones to compete with Samsung, Xiaomi and even OnePlus, which between the North and the future “Clover” is entering the same market.

It was Twitter user Abhishek Yadav who spread the photos with the first technical details of the chipsets supplied to the four models, called “Lito”, “Lagoon”, “Bengal” and “Scuba”. In order, the processors in question (all Qualcomm) are Snapdragon 765G 5G, Snapdragon 690 5G, Snapdragon 662/460 and a Snapdragon 200 series SoC. According to Yadav, the devices in which these chips could appear are all part of the ASUS Max M3 series, but there is still no data to support this thesis.

To be observed in particular will be Lito since the supplied processor is the same seen on OnePlus North: this would mean that the Taiwanese company would be ready to offer a smartphone on the market that would end up compete precisely with the new mid-range of Pete Lau’s company. Obviously, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt, since it is still rumor.

The first low-mid-range smartphones launched by ASUS were all included in the ZenFone Max series that arrived in Italy in 2018, but after the resignation of ex-CEO Jerry Shen, the brand decided to focus on high-end and gaming devices. This new series could be the occasion for the relaunch.

