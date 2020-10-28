ASUS TUF Gaming, the lineup: headphones, mouse, keyboard and low cost mat

The PC world is full of accessories that can enhance your gaming experience. Generally, to “live” the medium at three hundred and sixty degrees, enthusiasts aim to purchase headphones, mouse, keyboard and mat, obviously coupled with a PC with adequate hardware to best support the game.

So why not create a range of products with a good quality-price ratio capable of providing a “starting point” for those who want to approach this world? There ASUS TUF Gaming lineup winks particularly at this type of players, considering that for about 220 euros you can buy a complete set of headphones, keyboard, mouse and mat.

TUF Gaming H3 – Headphones

At a price of 59.38 euros on Amazon Italy, it is possible to take the H3 Gaming headphones home with you. We are talking about a wired headset, which has a 3.5mm audio jack. On the left pavilion there is also the built-in adjustable microphone, which allows you to talk to your friends without any kind of problem. There is no shortage of certifications for TeamSpeak and Discord, as well as support for PlayStation 4.

In short, it is a versatile product, which can be used in combination with various platforms, including Mac, mobile devices, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The sound sector is supported by the ASUS Essence 50mm drivers, characterized by full-bodied bass. On the ergonomics front the TUF Gaming H3 are a lightweight and robust headset, able to accompany the user even in the most prolonged gaming sessions.

The headband is made of stainless steel, while the weight is 294 grams. Also in the box is a 3.5mm mic / audio splitter cable. An interesting product for the price at which it is sold, also considering its design that winks at gamers.

TUF Gaming K7 – Keyboard

We have thoroughly analyzed the product in our review of the TUF Gaming K7, but we remind you that we are in front of a keyboard with opto-mechanical switches, which are especially popular with players who care about response times. There is also the IP56 certification, for protection from water and dust (we all know that anything can happen on the desk of a gamer).

There are also theN-Key rollover and the inevitable RGB lighting Aura Sync, much appreciated by gamers. For the rest, the presence in the package, therefore included in the price, of a leatherette palm rest with magnetic attachment should not be underestimated. Considering the price of 121.90 euros on Amazon Italy, it is certainly an interesting product.

TUF Gaming M5 – Mouse

Obviously, a mouse in combo with the keyboard cannot be missing. A valid product in this sense, which we have already talked about in the past on these pages, is the Gaming M5. The presence of a PAW3327 6200 DPI optical sensor speaks for itself, but this is not only its strong point. In fact, we find the Aura Sync RGB lighting, Omron switches that promise a duration of 50 million clicks and a polling frequency of 1000 Hz.

The ergonomics are excellent and the integrated memory allows you to store up to three integrated profiles, obviously through the appropriate program. In short, the TUF Gaming M5 mouse could prove to be a good companion for those who are starting to take their first steps in the PC world. The price is one of those wallet saves: 33.74 euros on Amazon Italy.

TUF Gaming M3 – Mouse

The solutions offered by ASUS at the level of entry-level mouse do not stop at the aforementioned Gaming M5. Indeed, another interesting device is TUF Gaming M3. Compared to the Gaming M5, the design makes use of side buttons more contained in size, as well as two physical buttons located just below the wheel. The presence of a 7000 DPI optical sensor and the inevitable Aura Sync RGB lighting.

20 million clicks are guaranteed, the keys are programmable and the design is lightweight. If you don’t want to spend too much, the price of 25.99 euros on Amazon Italy could be an incentive to buy.

TUF Gaming P3 – Playmat

Finally, for those who want to do the en plein, the TUF Gaming lineup also offers a mat called P3. The latter is designed to match well with the accessories we presented earlier. The design differs from that of many other solutions on the market, which are more “anonymous”, and the fabric surface is of excellent quality.

The base is in non-slip rubber, in order to ensure the greatest possible stability. There are also anti-wear seams. The price is set at 14.99 euros on Amazon Italy.