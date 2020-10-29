Asus TUF RTX 3070 Gaming OC Review: goodbye to the heat

The RTX 3070 is a powerful and well-priced GPU, which we already liked in the Founders Edition review. The performance offer is really rich, in a certain way it is even more so than the RTX 3080, because at a lower price it is still possible to take home a video card that does not fear high resolutions, including 4K, and that generates a very high number of fps to lower ones.

After the variant produced by NVIDIA, now is the time to try a custom one with this Asus TUF RTX 3070 Gaming OC, which incorporates the dissipation system seen on the TUF RTX 3080 Gaming OC and applies it to the GA104 chip, characterized by a smaller number of computing units but also by even lower operating temperatures.

Design and sales pack

Asus has decided not to make any major changes to the design of this RTX 3070 compared to what we saw in the review of the TUF RTX 3080 Gaming OC. The two cards are practically identical: a choice that on the one hand allows access to a superior class dissipation system, capable of keeping a 3080 at bay, but which on the other hand does not allow the Taiwanese house to reduce the size, rather generous if we consider the 30 cm in length. Compared to the models of the past few years there is a few centimeters less, but to accommodate one of these GPUs you need space, cutting out the smaller houses. The width must also be considered, because the dissipation system is quite thick and takes up almost three expansion slots.

The sales pack is basic, after all TUF is the brand with the best quality-price ratio in Asus, and includes only the card and the classic information manuals. Looking at the card, there are no differences compared to the superior model, therefore we find a clearly different design compared to the Founders models, decidedly more aggressive.

Excellent use of metal, which covers practically the entire board, including the backplate. The three-fan dissipation system, as we will see, allows for significantly lower temperatures than the variant created by NVIDIA, while another difference is represented by the power connectors, which abandon the proprietary 12-pin NVIDIA connector to use a more traditional 8 + 8 pin configuration, placed in the top edge.

Interesting is the presence of a small switch that allows you to switch from high-performance, but noisier, to silent mode. We didn’t particularly feel the need to tell the truth, the card is already silent in normal use mode, but for those looking for maximum noise reduction it can be useful. The connections remain the same seen in the Founders Edition variant, with 3 Display Port 4.0 and an HDMI 2.1.

Specifications and benchmarks

Like all custom variants, this TUF RTX 3070 Gaming OC also incorporates the specifications of the NVIDIA custom model, so it can count on 5888 CUDA Core Ampere, over 1500 calculation units more than the RTX 2080 Ti. There are also 46 second generation RT Cores and 184 third generation Tensor Cores. 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM are installed on the PCB, which use a 256-bit bus, for a total bandwidth of 448 GB / s. The GPU peak frequency is 1.73 GHz according to the specs, but as we saw in the 3070 FE the card actually works around 1980 MHz under load, which becomes about 1990 in this custom variant, which pushes the frequencies slightly higher. tall.

This does not translate into a real performance advantage, the TUF version offers the same performances as the Founders, the difference in frame rates varies from game to game, less than a handful of frames in favor of one or the other based on the title. As in the case of the RTX 3080 so don’t expect higher performance in custom, at least on the frame rate front.

TUF’s RTX 3070 confirms the good seen in the Founders, with performance exceeding that of the 2080 Ti in practically every benchmark. In 1080, almost all titles exceed 144 fps, for a resolution that goes really close to this GPU. Going up to 1440p, the frame rate remains above 100 fps in almost all cases. 4K is also perfectly manageable, always above 50 fps and even exceeding 60 frames per second in some benchmarks. Excellent performance also with active Ray Tracing, which we can compare to those obtainable with the RTX 2080 Ti, same thing for the DLSS.

Where TUF’s RTX 3070 Gaming OC really makes a difference is the temperatures, it is in this field that Founders clearly stands out. In our tests, NVIDIA’s version hit 70 degrees while gaming, which is already a very good value and below the 3080; the TUF model instead brings the peak temperature to only 60 degrees, ten less, thanks to the increased dissipation system.