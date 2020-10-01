ASUS TUF RTX 3080 Gaming OC Review: the heatsink makes the difference

The launch of the RTX 3080 brought a lot of excitement to the PC world but there was no shortage of problems. On one side NVIDIA has hit the mark with the Ampere architecture, thanks to solid performance at all resolutions and a competitive list price, as we saw in the review of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition. On the other hand, however, the low availability of cards prevented many enthusiasts from having the new GPU right away at launch. It must be said that the Founders Editions have always literally sold like hot cakes, even in past versions, which is why partner solutions are central to offering greater choice.

Even in this case, however, there were problems, with some cards subject to crashes during the game. The reason has not yet been clarified with certainty but it seems to depend on the type of capacitors adopted by the partners. During the test of the ASUS TUF RTX 3080 Gaming OC we have analyzed clock frequencies and stability at best, discovering a card that, at least in our case, has never given any kind of problem, and the reason could be precisely the capacitors used by Asus.

Better electronics than the Founders

Before talking about the design of this TUF RTX 3080 it is good to investigate the issue of crashes which featured some of the custom GPUs that arrived on the market. These models differ not only in the dissipation system, but also in a customized electronics, which can use components other than the Founders Edition. NVIDIA, for the creation of custom variants, releases guidelines to partners, which set limits on the choice of electronics to be installed on the board, to keep it in optimal operating conditions. These guidelines also apply to capacitors, two types can be used, POSCAP and MLCC, with the latter able to better withstand high frequencies.

The Founders have two MLCCs and four POSCAPs, but there are variants that use only POSCAP capacitors and these would be the ones most prone to crashes when frequencies exceed 2 GHz. It should be noted that, at present, there is no official confirmation as to the cause of these crashes, it could simply be production batches that do not conform to standards, certainly not a novelty when it comes to new products. At least for now, however, this is the most accepted theory.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA’s latest drivers have solved the problem, but limiting frequencies to just below 2 GHz.

We made this preamble to introduce the ASUS TUF RTX 3080 for one simple reason: the Asus board uses six MLCC capacitors, in practice, the ideal solution to withstand high frequencies without crashing, an invisible but important sign that testifies to the attention paid to the creation of this GPU.

Sales and design pack

The TUF brand is characterized by the best value for money among those available at Asus. Compared to Strix and ROG, in fact, TUF products cost less, the waivers are not many and concern a more basic design and sales packs, but these are certainly not the central elements with which to evaluate a product like this. The package includes only the card and the manuals, there are no accessories however you do not feel the lack of anything else. Once the GPU is in hand, it is the dimensions and materials that immediately strike. In fact, TUF’s RTX measures 300 x 127 x 51.7 mm, compared to 285 x 112 x 38 mm on the Founders Edition.

A positive aspect is given by the length, which remains generous but is still shorter than the custom models of the RTX 2000 series, which even exceeded 320 mm, making them more difficult to install in homes. On the other hand, the thickness has increased and now TUF’s RTX 3080 needs almost three slots to be installed. Available connections include two HDMI 2.1 and three Display Port 1.4.

On the materials front comes another good news, Asus has abandoned polycarbonate, both the backplate and the external part of the heatsink are now metal, giving a feeling of greater quality to the whole, not to mention that this material dissipates heat better. The design of the card is minimal, with simple lines and as neutral as possible. To differentiate this model from the Fouders Edition there are three fundamental elements, the dissipation system, the connectors for the power supply and the possibility of using the card in performance and silence mode.

The dissipation system has a more classic design than the very particular one of the 3080 Founders. In all, there are three axial fans, with the central one rotating in the opposite direction to the other two. The choice to focus on this setting made it possible to install the power connectors in a more traditional location, without the need to use the 12-pin connector adapter seen on Founders.

In addition to all this, Asus has installed a small switch at the top of the card, which allows you to choose two modes of use, one quieter but with lower frequencies, the other more noisy but able to raise the clock.

Technical features and benchmarks

To find out what’s new in the Ampre architecture, we refer you to our review of the RTX 3080 Founders Edition, in this article we will focus exclusively on the TUF variant, which incorporates the specifications of the NVIDIA model. We therefore find the GA102 chip made at 8 nm, in which there are 8704 Cuda Core, 272 third generation Tensor Core and 68 second generation RT Core. The Boost Clock is slightly higher than the reference model, going from 1710 to 1785 MHz. In all, 10 GB of GDDR6X memory is available on a 320-bit bus, with a speed of 19 Gbps and a bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

The frequency analysis showed that TUF’s 3080 works with a variable clock between 1860 and 1905 Mhz, with a peak of 1995 MHz, slightly higher values ​​than those available on the Founders Edition. NVIDIA’s GPU Boost technology always pushes frequencies to the maximum possible based on temperature and the ability of the single chip to increase the clock, it is therefore not surprising that TUF is unable to clearly detach the reference modeldespite a higher factory Boost Clock.

We also tried to manually overclock the card, trying to get it above 2000 MHz, managing to hit a peak of 2055 MHz. However, during the overclock test the frequencies remained for most of the time just below 2000 MHz. This results in performances virtually identical to those of the Founders, as you can see in the graphs, confirming that even with an oversized heatsink like this, the increase in performance is practically irrelevant. We are therefore faced with a card that does not fear any resolution, even in 4K it is a marvel, and which also performs well with active Ray Tracing.

Metro Exodus – Ray Tracing ON, no DLSS Shadow of the Tomb Raider – DLSS and Ray Tracing

However, where Asus takes a clear step forward are the temperatures, lower than the reference model, which in our tests reached 42 degrees at idle and 80 degrees under load. Thanks to the heatsink mounted on TUF’s RTX 3080 these drop to 35 degrees at idle and only 63 degrees under stress, a truly remarkable result, especially if you consider that the noise is similar to that of the Founders Edition. As for the crash issue instead, we found no problems with this TUF RTX 3080, thanks to both the new drivers and the electronics, perfectly curated by Asus.