ASUS VivoWatch SP arrives in Italy: available at 299 Euro!

By Brian Adam
ASUS VivoWatch SP arrives in Italy: available at 299 Euro!
ASUS VivoWatch SP arrives in Italy: available at 299 Euro!

A few weeks after the announcement of the IFA, the VivoWatch SP is available in Italy for purchase. The smartwatch in fact it can be purchased from today at the ASUS Gold Stores scattered throughout the Italian territory, at the price of 299 Euros.

It is one smartwatch with integrated ECG and PPG, that allow you to monitor your health and well-being 24/7 through the continuous measurement of heart rate, but also the pulse oximeter and body harmony, sleep, activity and stress level indices.

There is also the HealthConnect application, specially developed by ASUS that allows you to always keep an eye on your blood pressure and heart rate, but also the menstrual cycle for women. This also allows you to share health data and remember the drugs to be taken, and works together with ASUS HealthAI technology that offers ad hoc suggestions to improve your health and well-being based on habits.

In terms of autonomy, 14 days of battery life are guaranteed with the detection of the beat always active, at least judging from the data released by the manufacturer. The smartwatch is also equipped with GPS and altimeter and is waterproof up to 50 meters, an aspect that makes it ideal also for the sea and swimming pool.

