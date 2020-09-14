Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, two high-level phones with a unique triple rotating camera on Android

Asus’ high-end is completed with new smartphones that repeat the formula of the motorized rotating camera: The Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro are now official. Characteristic design, very powerful and with a screen as large as it is free of obstacles.

After the Asus ROG Phone 3 that debuted the new Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 865+, the brand has decided to enhance its most iconic mobile with this processor. And it does not make its appearance in the singular since there are two: the Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro are ready to offer the best experience on an Android. They do not lack capacity on paper, nor do they lack characteristics that make them unique: the motorized rotating camera is a very rare item.

Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro data sheet

ASUS ZENFONE 7 ASUS ZENFONE 7 PRO SCREEN AMOLED 6.67 inches FullHD + resolution, 90 Hz AMOLED 6.67 inches FullHD + resolution, 90 Hz PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 Snapdragon 865 Plus Adreno 650 RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 8 GB LPDDR5 STORAGE 128 GB UFS 3.1 MicroSD up to 2 TB 256 GB UFS 3.1 MicroSD up to 2 TB SOFTWARE Android 10 + ZenUI 7 Android 10 + ZenUI 7 CAMERA (rotating) Sony IMX686 64 MP f / 1.8 Wide angle Sony IMX363 12 MP (113˚) 8 MP 3x telephoto Sony IMX686 64 MP f / 1.8 with OIS Wide angle Sony IMX363 12 MP (113˚) 8 MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS BATTERY 5,000 mAh + fast charge 30 W 5,000 mAh + fast charge 30 W CONNECTIVITY 5G, Dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC 5G, Dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC OTHERS Side fingerprint reader Side fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm 230 g 165.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm 230 g PRICE Determined Determined

Rotating camera ‘Flip’ marks its charisma

Asus has decided to repeat with the rotating camera that we already saw in the Asus Zenfone 6, a camera that allows the brand to increase the use of the front and, incidentally, unify the rear and front cameras since the module can be moved to any position. In fact, it is such that since the camera application takes advantage of the movement of the motor to include exclusive functions, such as the Object tracking during video recording or automated panorama mode.

The aforementioned photographic module includes a triple camera with a 64 megapixel sensor as the main exponent. This sensor is accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto. There are no differences between models at the level of size of the images, yes in a key aspect: the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the main camera and also in the telephoto. The ‘basic’ model runs out of that feature.

The camera application offers a large number of functions, such as Artificial Intelligence for the automatic selection of scene settings, portrait mode, night mode and professional settings, among many other features. And it offers protection to the motorized module: the mobile is capable of hiding it in tenths of a second if it detects a fall.

The most powerful of Qualcomm and a ‘premium’ design

Asus has always been known for taking advantage of the front face of its mobiles to make the experience with the screen magnify. And with the Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro this premise is maintained: both offer a cutout free OLED panel coupled with minimal bezels. No curved screen on the edges, which surely many appreciate.

6.67 inches, HDR10, 20: 0 aspect ratio, FHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, both models share these characteristics. Where they differ is in the memory versions: the Asus Zenfone 7 starts from 6 GB of RAM, the Zenfone 7 Pro stays at 8 GB. In terms of storage, the base mobile bets on 128 GB and the Pro for double, 256 GB. Both RAM and storage are high speed: DDR5 and UFS 3.1 on both.

The Asus Zenfone 7 battery amounts to 5,000 mAh, a more than decent figure for a mobile in its category; and that it should give them a more than comfortable day of use. Furthermore, Asus equips its suckers with 30W fast charge.

The materials chosen for the construction are of high quality and are in the line of ‘premium’ mobiles: aluminum frame and double-sided glass. They are large mobiles and also somewhat heavy: both models weigh 230 grams each.

Asus ships both phones with their Zen UI 7 layer and updated to Android 10. Both offer USB C, stereo sound and fingerprint reader on the right side, above the power button.

Price and availability of the Asus Zenfone 7 and Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Both mobiles are already official and will arrive in Spain. The brand has not yet specified prices or versions, we do know that it has chosen September 1 as the date of putting on sale.