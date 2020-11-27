Asus Zenfone 7 Pro after 3 months of use: news and updates

Presented last August 26, ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro arrived in Italian stores – physical and online – on September 1, 2020. It means that it has been in our hands for almost three months, so we asked ourselves: compared to the review period, published in September, what is changed all this time? Did the Taiwanese manufacturer make any major software updates? The device has improved or worsened some of its functions? Is it still a good time to buy it, perhaps taking advantage of some good offers? In this article we will try to answer all these questions starting from the beginning: have software updates arrived?

The answer is clearly yes, we must admit that from this point of view ASUS surprised us positively. In over two months of use, several have arrived, some even particularly important – since they went to fix bugs and problems that could be annoying. At the end of October, for example, with the firmware 29.13.7.44, ASUS has fixed some camera issues, improving the stability of the stock app, the manufacturer also has optimized detection of objects and obstacles by the motorized camera, so as to avoid possible damage.

Recall that theASUS Zenfone 7 Pro is equipped with a motorized Flip Camera which can tip over if necessary, both instantly to unlock the device with the face and for selfie shots – to learn more, we refer you to our special dedicated to the Flip Camera.

Continuously updated

In the first weeks of use we also had some small problems with the 60fps video stabilization, which ASUS has always solved with the update at the end of October, with which the default apn for the Windtre operator has also been updated. Some time before another system update had fixed an issue that rarely led to the phone being locked or restarted, it had been added G Lens functionality directly in the stock camera app, improved the Night Mode and new networking features were added in Dual-band WiFi mode. Returning to the present, the latest November firmware have further improved touch stability and the ability of the camera engine to detect obstacles – something that has been a real challenge for ASUS since the device’s release.

So many updates, so many new features, but what has changed in practice? More than two months after its launch, the ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro proves to be more solid and mature than ever, a device that is not afraid of clashing with other greats in the market and does so with optimized software and a design that has few rivals – which should convince both those who take few selfie photographs, who can thus enjoy a screen free of disturbing elements , that those who instead make extensive use of it, since at the front you find the same lenses and the same sensors as the rear.

ZenFone 7 is available in two variants, the Pro one we talked about in this article and the standard one, both discounted for Black Friday. ZenFone 7 is available in the Asus eShop at a price of 599 euros. ZenFone 7 Pro is available instead at a price of 699 euros.

We are therefore talking about an extremely versatile terminal which, as we told you at the exit, enjoys not only a top-level hardware but also a granite autonomy. Recall that on board we have an AMOLED display at 90 Hz with a 6.67 “diagonal and NanoEdge technology, compatible with HDR10 + and with the Delta-E color profile, 5000 mAh battery, which is really difficult to discharge in a single standard day.

From the standpoint of autonomy, we have not found major changes, so we confirm the excellent results obtained during the review phase.

The biggest changes concern, as we mentioned above, the camera, which now has better video stabilization at 60fps and engine management that allows almost instant rollover – revised and corrected by ASUS. We also found slight improvements on the natural blur front with the main camera, now even more natural than in the debut.

For the rest, the experience with Android 10 remains a lot “stock”, with ASUS that has marked the hand with only a few but well-settled additions.

Android 11 coming soon

This same “philosophy” we should find it even with Android 11, although the release date of the new version of the green robot is not yet clear. We know for sure that the manufacturer is working on the new firmware, after all already at the end of September it released the very first Beta for Zenfone 7 Pro based on Android 11 to update it in October – thus updating stock apps such as Phone, File Manager, Clock, Gallery and many more. Bubble-style chats have been introduced for apps that support them, a new Shutdown Menu has been implemented and the Quick Panel design has been improved.

We hope to see Android 11 officially very soon on the Zenfone 7 Pro, also because it is among the innovations introduced by Google we also have Android Auto Wireless “for all”, a function that is particularly awaited by all those Italian drivers who do not have a device already compatible with Android 10 (to find out more about what you need to use Android Auto Wireless, see our dedicated article linked here).

To conclude we remind you that the Beta program of ASUS Zenfone 7 and 7 pro is open to all and can be accessed very easily, directly from the System Update panel. Enough of the options enroll in the Beta Test Program to receive the new firmware in preview, even if it is an operation that we recommend only to the most experienced users, who may have a backup device, since applications and feature stock may not work properly.

ASUS Zenfone 7 Pro costs 799 euros (but it is often discounted at € 699) and has remained a very valid choice on the current market, also by virtue of Android 11, after all we have also included it among the best top-of-the-range Android smartphones to buy in November 2020. In case of a good offer do not miss it.