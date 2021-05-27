At café, to control who works from home and who works at the office

Hybrid work mode is here to stay. In many companies, employees work from home, and only occasionally go to the office, others always from home, others always from the office … the pandemic has shown companies that productivity can be the same or better if the professional performs your tasks from home.

The fact is that since this has become a reality, several tools have been emerging that are born to facilitate the management of this new way of working, and today we have known one of them.

This is At.cafe, a platform that allows people to connect regardless of where they are, so that the fact that one works at home and another in the office does not detract from productivity.

With this website, this software with a free version, which can help a lot to the department of human Resources, each employee must indicate if they are working from home, from the office or if they are not working. That way there is complete visibility of office occupancy or team attendance, which helps to better schedule tasks and define occupancy time for each zone.

They want to create a platform that integrates with various tools, such as Slack, Google Calendar or HRIS, thus making it easier for teams and coworkers to meet in their respective cities, offices and even in Cafes.

It replaces the excel sheets that many companies have begun to use to find out who is and who is not in the office, and to prevent colleagues from yelling in the hallways to know whether or not so and so is from home today.

Simple and intuitive, with a fairly complete free plan.