At the airport and without a mask: Paty Navidad reappeared on Instagram after suspension of her Twitter account

Paty Christmas showed that he is not done with his conspiracy theories yet and after his Twitter account was suspended, transported his posts to Instagram.

In a video she shared, the actress was recorded in an airport waiting room, in the company of his Chihuahua dog and no mask , or any other type of personal protective equipment. In addition to this, he voiced the clip with the song “Be Somebody” by Kings of Leon.

Along with the recording, the actress also wrote a message in which she explained that only the truth is what is censored and added that in the future, dictatorships will be achieved through technology.

“THE LIE IS NOT CENSORED, ONLY THE TRUTH IS CENSORED AND SHOULD NOT BE CELEBRATED! Censorship comes strong and against all those who do not obey or try to think for themselves, those who today are happy about the reduction of rights and freedoms of some of us, tomorrow they will cry for the same reasons and perhaps suffer worse way. What is approaching for the world is a hecatomb against humanity, a tyrannical and cruel dictatorship through technology and digitization”Wrote the actress on Instagram, the same application that was accused of spying on its users through their phones.

The Sinaloan also expressed that it is difficult for humanity to be free again, since, according to her, this would mean that people have to “awaken their conscience and be responsible.” But, the actress assured that most people fear this action, because they do not want to be bothered.

“They enjoy the comfort and convenience of not thinking, of avoiding, pointing out and blaming others for their own irresponsibility … The eyes can only see what consciousness is capable of understanding,” he said.

Despite your opinion, Christmas asked his more than 487,000 followers to be more aware in order to have a better humanity.

Let us wake up to the light of consciousness and see with the eyes of the soul and of reason. We can still build and create our best version of humanity. Life is worth living awake and aware … They are trying to steal even our oxygen to sell it to us in tanks … Don’t be afraid and WAKE UP! ”, He concluded.

On the same day that Donald Trump was permanently suspended from the social network, the actress who has supported him so much, was also suspended from the same social network for “breaching the rules of the application.”

Although the exact cause is not known, the suspension could have been caused by his constant comments in favor of the president of the United States, and his criticism of the social network.

The Mexican actress would have given various messages in which she criticized Twitter’s decision to suspend the Republican’s account, accusing them of being supporters of his rivals and of not respecting Trump’s freedom of expression.

Christmas has also been critical of sensitive issues such as COVID-19. The actress has insisted that the disease is something false and that it was invented by the governments of various communist countries, in addition to the fact that the vaccine is made with nanotechnology.

