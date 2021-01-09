Entertainment

At the airport and without a mask: Paty Navidad reappeared on Instagram after suspension of her Twitter account

By Brian Adam
0
0
Yb4ibegeinbe7hiipb2yudv2jy.jpg
Yb4ibegeinbe7hiipb2yudv2jy.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Paty Christmas showed that he is not done with his conspiracy theories yet and after his Twitter account was suspended, transported his posts to Instagram.

In a video she shared, the actress was recorded in an airport waiting room, in the company of his Chihuahua dog and no mask, or any other type of personal protective equipment. In addition to this, he voiced the clip with the song “Be Somebody” by Kings of Leon.

Along with the recording, the actress also wrote a message in which she explained that only the truth is what is censored and added that in the future, dictatorships will be achieved through technology.

“THE LIE IS NOT CENSORED, ONLY THE TRUTH IS CENSORED AND SHOULD NOT BE CELEBRATED! Censorship comes strong and against all those who do not obey or try to think for themselves, those who today are happy about the reduction of rights and freedoms of some of us, tomorrow they will cry for the same reasons and perhaps suffer worse way. What is approaching for the world is a hecatomb against humanity, a tyrannical and cruel dictatorship through technology and digitization”Wrote the actress on Instagram, the same application that was accused of spying on its users through their phones.

The Sinaloan also expressed that it is difficult for humanity to be free again, since, according to her, this would mean that people have to “awaken their conscience and be responsible.” But, the actress assured that most people fear this action, because they do not want to be bothered.

“They enjoy the comfort and convenience of not thinking, of avoiding, pointing out and blaming others for their own irresponsibility … The eyes can only see what consciousness is capable of understanding,” he said.

Despite your opinion, Christmas asked his more than 487,000 followers to be more aware in order to have a better humanity.

Let us wake up to the light of consciousness and see with the eyes of the soul and of reason. We can still build and create our best version of humanity. Life is worth living awake and aware … They are trying to steal even our oxygen to sell it to us in tanks … Don’t be afraid and WAKE UP! ”, He concluded.

Christmas asked his more than 487,000 followers to be more aware in order to have a better humanity (Photo: Instagram @patricianavidad)

On the same day that Donald Trump was permanently suspended from the social network, the actress who has supported him so much, was also suspended from the same social network for “breaching the rules of the application.”

Although the exact cause is not known, the suspension could have been caused by his constant comments in favor of the president of the United States, and his criticism of the social network.

The Mexican actress would have given various messages in which she criticized Twitter’s decision to suspend the Republican’s account, accusing them of being supporters of his rivals and of not respecting Trump’s freedom of expression.

Christmas has also been critical of sensitive issues such as COVID-19. The actress has insisted that the disease is something false and that it was invented by the governments of various communist countries, in addition to the fact that the vaccine is made with nanotechnology.

|

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

She started dancing to escape the sadness and ended up in the Guinness records: what happened to the life of Paddy Jones, the British...

Brian Adam - 0
In 2010, Marcelo tinelli surprised his audience with an unprecedented addition to the Dancing for a Dream. Those were times when foreign...
Read more
Entertainment

Mourning on Televisa: telenovela writer Marissa Garrido died

Brian Adam - 0
The company Televisa is in mourning due to death of telenovela writer Marissa Garrido. Although in his later years Garrido wrote stories for Aztec TVHis...
Read more
Entertainment

From Barras Praderas to Netflix: Paul Villafuerte is the star in the new Cobra Kai promo

Brian Adam - 0
The Serie Cobra Kai, inspired by the iconic film saga of karate Kid, has become a favorite in Mexico. And is that his third...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©