At this exorbitant price, iPhones and iPads with Fornite installed are being sold

Epic Game’s showdown with Apple only seems to be increasing. On Thursday, Epic Games offered a direct payment method for Fortnite players, thus effectively avoiding App Store fees. Almost immediately, Apple retaliated and removed Fortnite from the App Store. Currently, iOS users will not be able to install Fortnite. However, those who already had it installed can continue to enjoy the game, for the moment, since we do not know if Apple will toughen its policies by making the app completely disappear from the platform.

Users have seized the opportunity

As is usual, whenever there is a problem like this, people try to take advantage of the situation and that is that iPhones and iPad with Fortnite installed are being sold at very high prices. For example, on the sales platform eBay, a iPhone 11 64 GB with Fortnite installed is sold at an exorbitant price of $ 1,300. Some have also resorted to asking up to $ 10,000 for an iPhone X with Fortnite installed.

An iPad owner 7 has also put its device on sale in 900 dollars. An iPad which its price should not exceed $ 250, and for which the owner is quoting $ 900 for a second-hand iPad 7. Unsurprisingly, the iPad comes installed with Fortnite, and this is what its vendor plays with, as it’s something you can’t get on a new iPad. So if you have Fortnite installed on your Apple device, maybe you could make some money trying to sell your device with the game installed.

iPad with Fornite for sale on eBay eBay

Even so, It is not very logical to pay a higher price than the sale price to buy a used iPad or iPhone. The game could just be crashed for a while, though there’s also a chance that it won’t run on iOS anymore in a while. We are talking about a risky bet that for the vast majority of users is not worth running. Also, you won’t be able to factory reset your iPad after purchasing it from eBay. Doing so would eliminate Fortnite forever.

Possible future agreement

It’s very probable that Apple and Epic Games try to reach an agreement and solve the problem. The two companies are interested in continuing to have a relationship since one and the other get feedback and come out winning.