By Brian Adam
On an official visit to the Gaeltacht for the first time today, Jack Chambers spoke to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

AUDIO: First Irish language interview conducted by Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers has conducted his first interview with the Irish language media since his appointment almost two months ago.

In the pre – recorded interview with the journalist Cóilín Ó Neachtain which was broadcast on News One on RnaG today, Chambers spoke about his priorities, including the enactment of a language bill before the end of the year.

“I have many priorities as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht – enacting the Language Bill before the end of the year, making this Bill stronger, that will be very important. And to implement the five-year plan, and also to implement the language planning process. ”

The Minister of State said he “hopes” that the summer colleges will be able to open next year but that it is “too early” to say for sure what will happen to the coronary virus.

Chambers said it was “very important” that it be given support for the colleges and housewives.

About the story published on this site this morning about Having received answers in English from TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh to Dáil questions he asked in Irish, Chambers said he would investigate the matter.

“As Minister of State, it is important to me that the questions be answered in Irish. I will be doing my best to improve the Irish language in every department in government. I will be talking to the officers… and examining the situation. ”

Minister of State Jack Chambers, who was born in Galway, spoke about his connection with the Gaeltacht and the three periods he spent on summer colleges in Connemara.

When Chambers was appointed in July, opposition politicians expressed great concern under the news that the new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht will have to undertake an “intensive Irish language course” to “get into” the language.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Chambers was a “talented man” and that he had full confidence in him that it would benefit the Gaeltacht and the language in its new job.

When he was appointed, Chambers said that he is “relatively comfortable conversing” in Irish and that he once had a “good level of Irish”.

All applications made by Tuairisc.ie for an Irish or bilingual interview with the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to date have been rejected.

