Audiochat rooms and other news coming to Facebook [Vídeo]

Facebook has announced a major change in its content strategy, in which audio and voice will take on a major role in the coming months. The company has presented a series of new audio tools that will reach the social network for all its users and that we will tell you in this video:

As you can see in the video, Facebook’s strategy goes far beyond just launching a competitor for Clubhouse, the social app for audio chat rooms that has garnered all the attention in recent months and has been seen by other competitors. like Twitter Spaces and even other social networks like LinkedIn will also imitate. Even today we knew that Reddit will also launch its own audio chat rooms and also other applications such as Spotify or Discord are preparing their own.

But Facebook is not going to settle for launching its own audio chat rooms, which they will be called Facebook Live Audio Rooms to compete with Clubhouse and the others and that will arrive next summer -the social network has not confirmed an exact date- for some users of the social network (it will do it for all of them progressively), in Groups and on Facebook Messenger.

Facebook wants to go further and has also presented other tools that will make it compete in the field of social audio. One of the most important is called Soundbites and it will be an independent app with editing tools with which users will be able to create audio cuts and edit them by adding music and effects easily, to make eye-catching content, which can be shared on social networks and easily viralized.

On the other hand, Facebook will also enter the field of podcasts and has signed an agreement with Spotify to include a player in the profile of users, to whom it will make recommendations for chapters and sound content included in Spotify. Thus, the idea is that they do not have to leave the social network to listen to their favorite podcasts.

These news and much more, in the video that accompanies this news, and if you want to be aware of all the video content that we publish (tips, tricks, analysis …) subscribe to our YouTube channel.

