AudioScape, ambient sound loops for work or relaxation

Any activity that we carry out deserves to have the conditions that allow it to be carried out. However, each person additionally has their own conditions to stimulate focus or relaxation. For this reason we find those who usually put music to work or study, while others need absolute silence. In that sense, we want to present you a website with environmental sounds to generate the conditions you want.

Its name is AudioScape and it is a site where you can reproduce various types of sounds, depending on the activity you are doing.

Ambient sounds for whatever activity you do

Environmental sounds are an excellent alternative to generate any type of atmosphere that we want. This allows us to go from improving our productivity to increasing our focus on the work we do. On the contrary, we can also find sounds that stimulate relaxation and rest. These are perfect if we have difficulty sleeping or resting. All this can be found in AudioScape, a website with ambient sounds for whatever you want.

This website is completely free and just by entering we can reproduce the type of sound we want. In addition, it should be noted that it does not merit registration processes for its use.

When we enter the AudioScape website, we will be greeted by a very attractive interface. It will only be enough to scroll down to find 9 different sounds, perfect for different types of situations.

In this way, you will have available sounds of the sea, rainy day, bonfires, mountains, forests and rivers. Additionally, it has a couple of very interesting loops, ideal for those who miss life before the pandemic. These are “Night in the city” and “Cafetería BonCafe”, the first will reproduce sounds that we hear in the night streets. For its part, the second generates an effect that will make you feel in a cafeteria or restaurant.

To reproduce the sounds, you just have to click on the image that represents each one. So, everything is a matter of entering and activating the loop that we want for our activities. If you like ambient sounds to focus or relax, don’t hesitate to give it a visit.

To go AudioScape, follow this link.

