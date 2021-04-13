Aurora Nutrio, the smart cutting board that controls everything you eat in your diet

- Advertisement -

April is one of the months that belong to that decisive phase of the so-called “Bikini Operation” that we star in every year with disparate results. Some succeed, and others remain as is, waiting to try with better luck next year. So devices like this that we bring you today can make everything that work of culinary limitations is more bearable. Or at least, more efficient.

Aurora Nutrio. Aurora Life Science

Her name is Aurora Nutrio and she is what she seems, a smart cutting board where we can prepare the food that we are going to eat and that, in a fast, simple and connected way, it will offer us the possibility of maintaining tight control over any detail of the diet: what foods we eat, in what quantity, when and at what time, etc.

Weigh, detect and store in the cloud

This cutting board is not only a wooden surface adorned with a touch screen that we can handle to give orders to the device, but it has much more. For example, Serves as a scale to calculate the grams of fruit, meat, fish or whatever we take. You just have to make the preparation, tell the table to weigh it, indicate on the screen the type of food it is and finally store it in the diet.

In addition, this Aurora Nutrio has a small device on the left side where it is possible to leave food and ask you to identify it to then weigh them and add them to the list of what we have eaten that day. If you put an apple, it will detect it and update the information of your diet, in the same way as if we opt for a snack, the table will be able to identify it through the barcode and add the caloric intake that we are going to add.

Aurora Nutrio screen. Aurora Life Science

The whole system works thanks to a suite, an ecosystem developed by Aurora Life Science that offers us the possibility of carrying an application on the phone where we can consult the history of everything we have eaten and when, statistics and all kinds of tables with consumption, etc. Of course, for some of the services a premium subscription will be required when this cutting board hits the market. Precisely, this Aurora Nutrio is in the crowdfunding phase and has already reached all its economic objectives, although there are a few days left until its conclusion. You can get one of them for 299 euros and delivery date for December of this year.

