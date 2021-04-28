Australia denounces Facebook for targeting children





The Reset Australia platform has denounced to Facebook for allowing advertisers to target alcohol, tobacco, weight loss and even gambling related advertising to children under 17 years of age. All for just $ 3.

To come up with this result, Reset created a Facebook page called “Ozzie News Network.” In this way, they were able to verify that indeed the social platform directs inappropriate ads to minors, even when it is not allowed.

Ads directed according to the user’s profile

While Facebook does not allow advertisers to target children for tobacco, alcohol or other inappropriate content, this time it was not. So what happened? The ads were aimed at a profile. We are talking about accounts where users frequently publish content related to these topics. In this regard, Reset Australia CEO Chris Cooper said:

“Should a 13-year-old listing his single status receive advertisements directed at a Sugar Daddy dating service? Should a 15-year-old identified as interested in alcohol see advertisements suggesting cocktail recipes based on his parents’ alcohol cabinet? Do we want 16-year-olds to have ads about gambling or political extremism directed at them? “

The questions raised with the CEO of Reset are the same as any of us would ask. After all, children are small with the pretense of adults. Therefore, Facebook should not treat your data as it does with adults. “This opens up a can of worms about how Facebook benefits from underage data and exactly what protection they have against inappropriate targeting.”

Facebook: “We have important measures to review all ads before and after they are published”

The company indicates that young people represent a vital piece on its social platforms. That is why they have “important measures to review all ads before and after they are published, including automated systems and human reviewers.”

Similarly, he adds, anyone who advertises on their platforms must comply with their “policies along with all local laws and codes, such as those that restrict the advertising of alcoholic beverages to minors in Australia”

Once again, Facebook and the way it uses its users’ data is controversial.

