Australia yields a bit to Google and Facebook in payment to the media

By Brian Adam
Giving Google and Facebook a few inches in the battle for pay for news requires extra vigilance to make sure they don’t take a mile. The tech titans have won some concessions in an Australian proposal forcing them to negotiate directly with publishers and broadcasters in a pioneering experiment that could be copied by other countries. It is one more measure of their influence.

In response to a draft of the so-called media bargaining code published earlier this year, Google resisted, arguing that it would make its products “drastically worse” for Australians.

Facebook threatened to ban local users from sharing news. With a combined market value of $ 2 trillion, which exceeds the country’s total annual economic output, it’s not surprising that the duo have made some headway in Canberra.

To begin, they will only have to agree on the prices of the contents in the Google search engine and in the Facebook news channel. Other services, like Instagram and YouTube, are excluded for now. Companies will also have to give less notice (14 days instead of the 28 originally proposed) of any changes to their algorithms that may affect the media. Finally, they can collect the value of the readers and viewers who refer from their sites to media companies.

The overall plan, however, could be significant for a financially decimated news business. Although Rupert Murdoch dominates the Australian media, Google and Facebook gobble up more than 80% of the pie for digital advertising. Pushing technology companies and news providers to calculate the correct numbers themselves is the best approach.

A government safeguard in the form of binding arbitration is likely to encourage them to reach agreements. There are also fines of up to AU $ 10 million (€ 6.1 million) or 10% of domestically generated revenue as additional protection.

Still, the bargaining power clearly belongs to Google and Facebook, evidenced by their successful lobbying efforts. While Google said in October that it would pay publishers around the world $ 1 billion over the next three years as part of a new mobile product, it is also likely to fuel tough bargaining in Australia by attributing greater value to the audience. than the media companies themselves.

That would put more pressure on the media watchdog to take a tougher stance.

