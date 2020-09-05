Perth: An Australian customer learned the most expensive lesson of his life when a valuable headbag made of crocodile skin bought by him was destroyed by customs officials.

Bang, manufactured by the San Loren Company, did not have a proper license to be imported into Australia. The Australian Border Force (ABF) seized a bang purchased online from France for which the user paid A 26 26,313.

Although crocodile skin products can be ordered in Australia, they have to be reassured under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fona and Flora (CITES) that they must be protected from smuggling and poaching. Not received.

Although the woman had a license to import from Europe, she did not have CITES papers. The bag was seized and the woman was not arrested. On the occasion, the Environment Minister warned the importers to keep the most accurate licenses for importing certain items in the country.

Interestingly, this CITES license costs only 50 50 and thousands of dollars worth of bags were confiscated. Customs officials later destroyed the bag.